Diwali 2021 vrat, vidhi, katha: Here is everything you need to know

Diwali 2021 Vrat Vidhi, Katha, Story, Procedure: The festival of Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated with great fervour by people across India and also around the world. While its date changes every year, Diwali is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar and this year will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Thursday.

The festivities begin with cleaning, decorations, lighting of the lamps, and diyas. On Amavasya night, newly-installed idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped as Lakshmi Puja is performed in honour of goddess of prosperity and the god of new beginnings. This year, Lakshmi Puja muhurat is from 06:09 pm to 08:04 pm according to drikpanchang.com. On this day, Lord Kuber or god of wealth is also venerated.

As per drikpanchang, on Diwali day, a full-day fast should be observed. The fasting should either be nirjala (without the consumption of water), or phalahar, wherein consumption of fruits is allowed. The puja should be done during the appropriate muhurat, in accordance with the lagna, the pradosh time and the amavasya tithi.

Pradosh Kaal – 05:34 pm to 08:10 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 06:09 pm to 08:04 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 06:03 am on Nov 04, 2021

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 02:44 am on Nov 05, 2021

A complete Diwali puja ritual comprises: atma-shodhan or self purification, sankalp or solemn vow to observe the fast and perform the puja dedicatedly, recitation of shaanti patha mantra in order to bring peace and prosperity in the family, chanting of the mangal patha mantra, kalash sthapana, Lord Ganesha puja, the navagraha puja (worshipping the nine planets), Goddess Lakshmi puja, puja of Goddess Maha Kali, Lord Kuber puja, conclusion of the Diwali day with a prayer.

