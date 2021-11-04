Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure

Diwali 2021 Laxmi Puja vidhi, muhurat, time, samagri, mantra: One of the biggest festivals in India, which is celebrated by many people around the world, too, Diwali is a celebration of lights. For the Hindu community, it marks the victory of good over evil, for it is on this day many years ago that Lord Rama had returned to his kingdom after his exile period of 14 years, and after having vanquished Ravana and his army.

The people in the kingdom of Ayodhya, who had always considered him to be their rightful king, had lit diyas for his homecoming. The tradition has continued since, with people lighting diyas and decorating their house with modern lights, so as to celebrate Lord Rama’s return.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4, which is a Thursday. On this day, people also worship Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of Wealth) and Lord Ganesha for wealth, good fortune and prosperity. According to Drik Panchang, on this day, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat is between 06.42 pm and 08.35 pm. The amavasya tithi begins at 06.03 am on November 04, and ends at 02.44 am on November 05.

People who do Lakshmi Puja wake up early in the morning and pay tributes to their ancestors. Since it is amavasya, they also perform ‘shradh’. Traditionally, a fast has to be observed, which can be broken only after the puja in the evening.

Preparations

Most families decorate their home and office with marigold flowers, mango and banana leaves on this day, because it is considered to be auspicious. They also keep a ‘mangalik kalash’ and cover it with an unpeeled coconut. The kalash is placed at the main entrance of the house.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2021: Take a look at how India is gearing up for celebrations

Keep a red cloth on the right hand side of a raised platform and place the idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. Keep a white cloth on the left hand side of another raised platform for the navagraha gods. Prepare nine slots of akshata (unbroken rice) for the navagraha gods on the white cloth and 16 slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth. Perform Lakshmi Puja with full dedication, the Drik Panchang states.

Samagri for puja

* A wooden chowki; a fresh red or yellow piece of cloth for covering the chowki

* Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha

* Kumkum

* Chandan

* Haldi

* Roli

* Akshat

* Betel leaf and nut

* Whole coconut with husk

* Agarbatti

* Ghee for lamp

* A brass or earthen lamp

* Cotton wicks

* Panchamrit

* Gangajal

* Flowers

* Fruits

* Kalash

* Water

* Mango leaves

* Camphor

* Kalava

* Whole wheat grains

* Durva grass

* Janeu

* Dhoop

* A miniature broom

* Dakshina (currency notes and coin)

* A metal bell

* An aarti thaali

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!