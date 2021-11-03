Diwali 2021: Laxmi Puja time, muhurat in Mumbai, UP, Delhi, Gurgaon and other cities

Diwali 2021 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: The festival of lights, Diwali, is widely celebrated by the members of various communities across the world. It is usually celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika, which falls between mid-October and mid-November. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.

Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness or good over evil. It is associated with goddess Lakshmi in many communities. In some regions, it is also celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana to their kingdom Ayodhya, after defeating Ravana.

During Diwali, people clean their houses and decorate them with diyas and lights and even rangolis. People put on their finest clothes, worship goddess Lakshmi and also exchange greetings. Not to mention how people indulge in family feasts and sweets.

This year, the muhurat for Lakshmi puja will begin at 6:09 pm and end at 8:04 pm on November 4, as per drikpanchang.com. The puja is typically performed after a day-long fast. It is considered auspicious to place a Mangalik Kalash with coconuts on both sides of the main entrance of the house.

On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

The Amavasya tithi will begin at 6:03 am on November 4 and end at 2:44 am on November 5.

