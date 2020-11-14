Diwali 2020 vrat, vidhi, katha: Here is everything you need to know

Diwali 2020 vrat vidhi: The puja should be done during the appropriate muhurat, in accordance with the lagna, the pradosh time and the amavasya tithi. (Source: Pixabay)

Diwali 2020 vrat vidhi, katha, story, procedure: The festival of Diwali is usually celebrated with great enthusiasm in India, and in some countries around the world. While its date changes every year — Diwali is celebrated as per the Hindu calendar which is different from the modern Gregorian calendar — this year, it will be celebrated on November 14, which is a Saturday.

While cleaning and decoration of the house and lighting of lights, lamps and diyas are important, performing puja inside the house is equally important. This year, the Lakshmi puja timings are between 05.28 pm and 07.24 pm on the day. According to the Drik Panchang, on Amavasya night, newly-installed idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. Apart from Lakshmi-Ganesha puja, Lord Kuber is also venerated.

Those who perform the puja, observe a fast, so as to appease the gods and seek their blessings. The Drik Panchang mentions that on Diwali day, the a full-day fast should be observed. The fasting should either be nirjala (without the consumption of water), or phalahar, wherein consumption of fruits is allowed. The puja should be done during the appropriate muhurat, in accordance with the lagna, the pradosh time and the amavasya tithi.

A complete Diwali puja ritual comprises: atma-shodhan or self purification, sankalp or solemn vow to observe the fast and perform the puja dedicatedly, recitation of shaanti patha mantra in order to bring peace and prosperity in the family, chanting of the mangal patha mantra, the kalash sthapana, Lord Ganesha puja, the navagraha puja (worshipping the nine planets), Goddess Lakshmi puja, puja of Goddess Maha Kali, Lord Kuber puja, conclusion of the Diwali day with a prayer.

You can begin with the Lakshmi puja which, as mentioned earlier, is to be done within a stipulated period of time, following which you can do the other pujas. After that, it is suggested that you read the Shri-Sukta, the Lakshmi-Sukta and other stutis of Goddess Lakshmi. If possible, a full-night vigil dedicated to the goddess can be done.

