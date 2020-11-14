Diwali 2020: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure

Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi: Here's how you can perform Lakshmi Pujan at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated with much fanfare as people light up their homes with diyas and other decorations. The auspicious occasion, which falls on the darkest moon night or Amavasya, is celebrated in the month of Karthik, between mid-October and mid-November.

This year, it falls on November 14.

One of the major pujas observed during the festival is Lakshmi Puja wherein devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. On the occasion, families decorate their homes with marigold flowers and mango, banana and ashoka leaves. They dress up in new clothes and gorge on sweets and savouries. It is also considered good to place a ‘mangalik kalash’ with unpeeled coconut at both sides of the main entrance to one’s home which is kept open to usher in good luck.

Samagri for Puja

A wooden chowki; A fresh red or yellow piece of cloth for covering the chowki

Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

Kumkum

Chandan

Haldi

Roli

Akshat

Paan and Supari

Whole coconut with its husk

Agarbatti

Ghee for lamp

A brass lamp or earthen lamp

Cotton wicks

Panchamrit

Gangajal

Flowers

Fruits

Kalash

Water

Mango leaves

Camphor

Kalava

Whole wheat grains

Durva grass

Janeu

Dhoop

A miniature broom

Dakshina (currency notes and coin)

A metal bell

An aarti thaali

Laxmi Puja is done to usher in good luck, wealth and prosperity.

Muhurat timings

Laxmi Puja on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Laxmi Puja Muhurat – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm

Duration – 02 hours

Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08.30 pm

Vrishabha Kaal – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02.17 pm on Nov 14, 2020

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 10.36 am on Nov 15, 2020

