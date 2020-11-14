scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 14, 2020
Top news

Diwali 2020: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure

Diwali (Deepavali) 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Lakshmi Pujan is done to usher in good luck, wealth and prosperity.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 14, 2020 11:40:58 am
diwali, diwali 2020, diwali puja vidhi, diwali puja time, deepavali puja, deepavali 2020, deepavali puja vidhi, diwali puja muhurat, diwali puja mantra, diwali puja samagri, diwali laxmi puja, diwali laxmi puja vidhi, diwali laxmi puja muhurat, diwali laxmi puja mantra, diwali laxmi puja samagri, diwali lakshmi puja, diwali lakshmi puja vidhi, diwali lakshmi puja mantra, diwali lakshmi puja muhurat, diwali lakshmi puja time, laxmi puja vidhi, deepavali puja muhurat, deepavali laxmi puja vidhiDiwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi: Here's how you can perform Lakshmi Pujan at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated with much fanfare as people light up their homes with diyas and other decorations. The auspicious occasion, which falls on the darkest moon night or Amavasya, is celebrated in the month of Karthik, between mid-October and mid-November.

This year, it falls on November 14.

One of the major pujas observed during the festival is Lakshmi Puja wherein devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. On the occasion, families decorate their homes with marigold flowers and mango, banana and ashoka leaves. They dress up in new clothes and gorge on sweets and savouries. It is also considered good to place a ‘mangalik kalash’ with unpeeled coconut at both sides of the main entrance to one’s home which is kept open to usher in good luck.

Samagri for Puja

A wooden chowki; A fresh red or yellow piece of cloth for covering the chowki
Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.
Kumkum
Chandan
Haldi
Roli
Akshat
Paan and Supari
Whole coconut with its husk
Agarbatti
Ghee for lamp
A brass lamp or earthen lamp
Cotton wicks
Panchamrit
Gangajal
Flowers
Fruits
Kalash
Water
Mango leaves
Camphor
Kalava
Whole wheat grains
Durva grass
Janeu
Dhoop
A miniature broom
Dakshina (currency notes and coin)
A metal bell
An aarti thaali

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Laxmi Puja is done to usher in good luck, wealth and prosperity.

Muhurat timings

Laxmi Puja on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Laxmi Puja Muhurat – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm
Duration – 02 hours

Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08.30 pm
Vrishabha Kaal – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02.17 pm on Nov 14, 2020
Amavasya Tithi Ends – 10.36 am on Nov 15, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Diwali Rangoli Designs 2020: Simple and Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs Images, Photos, and Pictures

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 14: Latest News

Advertisement