Diwali 2020: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Procedure

Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of lights, Diwali, is celebrated with much fanfare as people light up their homes with diyas and other decorations. The auspicious occasion, which falls on the darkest moon night or Amavasya, is celebrated in the month of Karthik, between mid-October and mid-November.
This year, it falls on November 14.
One of the major pujas observed during the festival is Lakshmi Puja wherein devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. On the occasion, families decorate their homes with marigold flowers and mango, banana and ashoka leaves. They dress up in new clothes and gorge on sweets and savouries. It is also considered good to place a ‘mangalik kalash’ with unpeeled coconut at both sides of the main entrance to one’s home which is kept open to usher in good luck.
Samagri for Puja
A wooden chowki; A fresh red or yellow piece of cloth for covering the chowki
Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.
Kumkum
Chandan
Haldi
Roli
Akshat
Paan and Supari
Whole coconut with its husk
Agarbatti
Ghee for lamp
A brass lamp or earthen lamp
Cotton wicks
Panchamrit
Gangajal
Flowers
Fruits
Kalash
Water
Mango leaves
Camphor
Kalava
Whole wheat grains
Durva grass
Janeu
Dhoop
A miniature broom
Dakshina (currency notes and coin)
A metal bell
An aarti thaali
Laxmi Puja is done to usher in good luck, wealth and prosperity.
Muhurat timings
Laxmi Puja on Saturday, November 14, 2020
Laxmi Puja Muhurat – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm
Duration – 02 hours
Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08.30 pm
Vrishabha Kaal – 05.58 pm to 7.59 pm
Amavasya Tithi Begins – 02.17 pm on Nov 14, 2020
Amavasya Tithi Ends – 10.36 am on Nov 15, 2020
