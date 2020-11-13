Diwali 2020: Laxmi Puja time, muhurat in Mumbai, UP, Delhi, Gurgaon and other cities

scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 6:30:10 pm
Diwali 2020Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi: The muhurat for Lakshmi puja will begin at 5:58 pm and end at 7:59 pm (file)

Diwali 2020 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: Diwali is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika that is between mid-October and mid-November. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance. This year, it will be celebrated on November 14, 2020.

Diwali is associated with Goddess Lakshmi while in some regions it is a celebration of Lord Rama returning to his kingdom Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on the occasion of Diwali. Prayers are offered to the diety and lamps are lit for the puja ceremony.

The muhurat for Lakshmi puja will begin at 5:58 pm and end at 7:59 pm, according to drikpanchang.com. Here are the timings for each city:

05:58 pm to 07:59 pm – Pune
05:28 pm to 07:24 pm – New Delhi
05:41 pm to 07:43 pm – Chennai
05:37 pm to 07:33 pm – Jaipur
05:42 pm to 07:42 pm – Hyderabad
05:29 pm to 07:25 pm – Gurgaon
05:26 pm to 07:21 pm – Chandigarh
04:54 pm to 06:52 pm – Kolkata
06:01 pm to 08:01 pm – Mumbai
05:52 pm to 07:54 pm – Bengaluru
05:57 pm to 07:55 pm – Ahmedabad
05:28 pm to 07:23 pm – Noida

The Amavasya tithi will begin a 2:17 pm on November 14, 2020, and will end at 10:36 am on November 15, 2020.

Here are the timings for Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal:

Pradosh Kaal – 05:57 pm to 08:30 pm
Vrishabha Kaal – 05:58 pm to 07:59 pm

