Diwali 2020: Date, puja timings, history, importance and significance

Sophia Borate's interest in art and craft led her to paint diyas and make paper quilled tea light holders. (Source: Pixabay)

Diwali 2020 date, puja timings: Diwali, or Deepavali, is the ‘festival of lights’, which is traditionally a Hindu festival, but celebrated by all communities in India and in some countries around the world. One of the most significant of all festivals, Diwali is celebrated as a symbol of peace and joy, to mark the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day.

As many people are aware, on Diwali houses are cleaned and people decorate every corner with lights, lamps, diyas and candles. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that many centuries ago, on this day, the Prince of Ayodhya (a city in modern-day UP) Lord Rama, had returned home with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana after spending 14 years in exile, and upon clashing with — and defeating — the evil forces of the King of Lanka, Ravana. As such, people of Ayodhya had welcomed the trio with great enthusiasm. They had lit lamps and diyas, a tradition that has continued till date.

The significance of lights is that it helps people to clear their shadows of doubt, cast away their inner negativity, and usher in everything positive. It is also symbolic of the victory of inner good over inner evil.

Besides Lord Rama, various other deities are also worshipped on this day. Among them are Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber and Goddess Kali.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14, which is a Saturday. On the day, the Lakshmi puja timings are between 05.28 pm and 07.24 pm.

The Drik Panchang mentions that Diwali is celebrated according to the luni-solar based Hindu calendar, and as such, its date varies on the Gregorian calendar. It usually falls mid-October or early/mid-November. The Diwali calendar lists the five days of festivities:

Day 1 – Dhantrayodashi

Day 2 – Narak Chaturdashi

Day 3 – Lakshmi Puja

Day 4 – Govardhan Puja

Day 5 – Bhai Dooj

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd