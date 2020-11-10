Diwali 2020 Date in India: When is Diwali in 2020?

Diwali 2020 Date in India: This year it will be celebrated on November 14. (Photo: Getty)

Diwali (Deepavali) 2020 Date in India: One of the most anticipated festivals in India, Diwali stands for positivity and optimism. Also known as the festival of lights, the date of the festival keeps varying. This year it will be celebrated on November 14.

According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the day of ‘amavasya’ or new moon, the 15th day of Kartik. Starting at the end of the cropping season, the festival, also known as Deepavali, is often associated with wealth and happiness.

Days before the festival, people clean and decorate their houses or workplaces. And during Diwali, houses are decorated with lights, candles and lamps. Many worship goddess Laxmi and people offer their prayers for prosperity. Later, people burst crackers and even exchange sweets and gifts among families, friends and relatives.

For many, the day marks the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile. However, others also celebrate it in honour of the return of Pandavas after 12 years of vanvas and a year of agyatvas.

According to legends, the festival is also associated with the story of Yama and Nachiketa on Kartika amavasya. It narrates the story of true wealth, knowledge and triumph of right over wrong. This is also why Diwali is celebrated as the festival of prosperity, wisdom and of course light.

