Diwali 2019: Let your home reflect your vibe this festive season

The streets, markets, offices, and homes are all decked up for the biggest festival of the year. As India is gearing up for Diwali, you also want your home to reflect your personal style. Be it going green or keeping it traditional, here are some things you can do to up your decor game this Diwali.

Doll-up with DIYs

Decorating your living room doesn’t necessarily have to cost you a fortune. Get creative with old household items by putting them to good to use. Given that it is the season of lights, you can fill up mason jars, empty wine glasses and textured glass bottles with strips of LED lights and place these on shelves in your passageway. You could even use this hack to brighten your bedroom space and replace lights with colourful beads or buttons for a warm and edgy feel.

Ace your shower space

The bathroom is a relatively smaller area with not much to add-on to, right? Wrong. You’re probably going to have guests over this season, many of whom might end up using your bathroom and there are a gazillion small ways you can ace this space too.

A display of small artefacts, house plants, replacing your old mirror with an inexpensive yet stylish new one, clearing out the clutter with organised shelving and changing curtains, mats, soap cases, towel bars can make all the difference.

Dinner is served and how

Your dining room is probably used more than ever around this time of the year and we think it’s safe to say that it deserves a little revamping too. One way to do this is by replacing your old lights with dimmed hanging lights that fall right above the dining table. You get these in sets of three or four and they work like magic in terms of adding that extra charm. To up your dining room game, hang a pinboard exclusively for recipes, vacation photographs, colourful polaroids, grocery shopping lists, or simply create an exciting photo wall.

“Another simple way to accessorise is to play around with centre-pieces and tablemats and see what works best with the colour palette of the room. A display of colourful fruits in a big brass bowl, fancy salt and pepper shakers placed beside jars of cookies and marshmallows, a vase that’s shaped unusually but looks beautiful, you pick your vibe,” adds Gita Ramanan, CEO and co-founder of Design Cafe.

Cue rolling stones’ paint it black

If you do decide to go a little over budget this Diwali and re-paint your home, make sure to pick a colour palette that’s in sync with the bigger furniture of every room. Don’t sweat the small stuff that could easily be replaced. If an elegant look is what you’re going after, then soft, understated hues must be your go-to.

If you wish to have the look and feel of an expensive home without causing a huge hole in your pocket, a great way to achieve this is to paint some interior cabinets black. But make sure you have a strong contrasting gold, silver or matching black ornaments to tie together the overall design aesthetic.