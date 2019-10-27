Diwali 2019: Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals, Vrat Vidhi, Katha

Diwali 2019 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The festival of lights, Diwali, is here and the streets are filled with colourful lights and diyas. Diwali falls on the darkest new moon night, which is also known as Amavasya. According to the Hindu, Lunisolar calendar, it falls in the month of Kartika, usually between mid-October and mid-November.
Most Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut at both side of the main entrance of one’s house.
Here is a complete Diwali Puja vidhi, according to Drikpanchang.
Atma-Shodhan (आत्म-शोधन) – which is known as self-purification.
Sankalp (सङ्कल्प) – which is solemn vow to perform Diwali Puja rituals.
Shanti-Patha (शान्ति-पाठ) – Shanti Patha Mantra is recited to bring peace, happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life.
Mangal-Patha (मङ्गल-पाठ) – which is recited to fulfil wishes in everyone’s life.
Kalash-Sthapana (कलश-स्थापन) – detailed Puja Vidhi of Kalash Sthapana
Bhagawan Ganapati Puja (गणपति पूजा) – Sankshipt five steps Ganesha Pujan Vidhi
Nav-Graha Puja (नव-ग्रह पूजा) – Sankshipt Navagraha Pujan
Shodasha Matrika-Puja (षोडश मातृका-पूजा) – Sankshipt Shodasha Matrika Pujan
New Ganesha Pratima Puja (भगवान गणेश की नवीन मूर्ति की पूजा) – Shodashopachara Puja of Shri Ganesha
New Shri-Lakshmi Pratima Puja (श्रीलक्ष्मी की नवीन मूर्ति की पूजा) – Shodashopachara Puja of Shri Lakshmi
Maha Kali Puja (लेखनी-दावात पर महा-काली पूजा) – Maha-Kali Puja on Lekhani-Dawat
Saraswati Puja (बही-खाते पर सरस्वती पूजा) – Saraswati Puja on Bahi-Khata
Kuber Puja (तिजोरी-बक्से पर श्रीकुबेर पूजा) – Shri Kuber-Puja on Tijori-Baksa
Deep-Malika Puja (दीप-मालिका पूजा) – all necessary Puja steps for Deep-Malika Puja Vidhi
Visarjan (विसर्जन) – formal conclusion of Diwali Puja with Prayer
Muhurat timings
Lakshmi Puja on Sunday, October 27, 2019
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat – 06:42 PM to 08:12 PM
Duration – 01 Hour 30 Mins
Pradosh Kaal – 05:36 PM to 08:12 PM
Vrishabha Kaal – 06:42 PM to 08:37 PM
Amavasya Tithi Begins – 12:23 PM on Oct 27, 2019
Amavasya Tithi Ends – 09:08 AM on Oct 28, 2019