Diwali 2019: Laxmi Puja Time, Muhurat in Mumbai, UP, Delhi, Gurgaon and other cities

Diwali 2019 Laxmi Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time: Diwali, as per traditions, is a five-day festivity that is commemorated across India with great fervour. It begins with Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali — which is today — followed by the main festival, the Govardhan puja and at last, the concluding festival of Bhai Dooj.

Lakshmi puja is done on the day of Diwali. The Goddess of Wealth is worshipped for luck and prosperity. On the day, people wake up early in the morning and pay a tribute to their forefathers. Some people also keep a day-long fast. They decorate their homes and offices with flowers, and it is considered auspicious to keep the ‘mangalik kalash’ covered with unpeeled coconut on either side of the house’s main entrance.

The puja preparations entail keeping a red cloth on the right hand side of a raised platform, and installing idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha on it. They idols must be decorated with fine clothes. Next, a white cloth should be placed on the left hand side of the platform for installing the Navgraha gods.

It is to be noted that the puja is done during ‘Pradosh Kaal‘ which starts only after sunset and lasts approximately two hours and 24 minutes. As such, the Lakshmi puja muhurat is between 06.43 and 08.15 pm, on October 27, 2019, for major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and others.