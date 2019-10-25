Diwali 2019 Date in India: When is Diwali 2019?

Diwali 2019 (Deepavali 2019) Date in India: Diwali, which is the most celebrated festival of India, depicts lights as the embodiment of positivity and optimism. Every year, the dates of the festival vary and this year it will be celebrated on October 27 (Saturday).

The festival of lights is observed on the day of ‘Amavasya’ or new moon, the 15th day of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. Starting at the end of the cropping season, it is often associated with wealth and happiness. Also called as Deepavali, the festival of lights is observed nation-wide in the autumn season.

Prior to Diwali night, people clean, decorate or renovate their houses or workplaces. During the main festival, people light up their homes with lamps and candles. After that goddess Laxmi is worshipped, as the devotees offer prayers to the goddess of wealth for materialistic abundance and prosperity. Then, fireworks are performed followed by offering sweets and exchange of gifts among families, friends and relatives.

According to mythology, Diwali has been referred to as Deepapratipadutsava in the seventh century Sanskrit play Nagananda, in which newlywed couples were gifted lamps and other things in remembrance of Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi’s marriage.

It has been referred to as Dipamalika in the ninth century work of the poet Rajashekhar, where traditions of homes being cleaned and decorated with lights are mentioned. There is also mention of the festival in Persian traveller and historian Al- Biruni’s 11th century memoir on India.

Today, many celebrate it in remembrance of the return of Lord Rama and Sita after 14 years of exile, while others honour the return of Pandavas after 12 years of vanvas and a year of agyatvas.

The festival, according to a popular legend, is also associated with the story of Yama and Nachiketa on Kartika amavasya — one that narrates the tale of true wealth, knowledge and right versus wrong. It is also one of the reasons why Diwali is celebrated as the festival of prosperity, wisdom and light.