‘I push myself to do things never thought I could even attempt’: Divyanka Tripathi pens note on happiness, self love

Divyanka Tripathi‘s zest for living life to the fullest is infectious. However, it takes perseverance and patience to take everything in its stride, with a smile. This is exactly the thought that defines happiness for the actor who took to Instagram to pen an inspiring note.

“Many ask me what’s happiness. It’s about living a life with unstoppable zeal, where learning is more important than earning. I break my own barriers daily and come out with victorious smiles. I push myself to do things I never thought I could even attempt. Happiness depends on what you seek,” Tripathi captioned a video montage of her yoga journey.

In the same breath, she added that while the action is the key, perfection isn’t. “Self-love is the key, fear of judgment isn’t,” she wrote.

In the video, she can be seen attempting poses like Chakrasana, and full split, and working on her form with the help of yoga blocks.

This is, however, not the first time the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor opened up about self love.

Previously, too, Tripathi shared a glimpse of stretching with the help of yoga blocks.

“It’s never about perfection… its only about stretching your limits. On that note, stretch your Sunday happiness to its max!”

In another post, she wrote, “Do I really beam with happiness while stretching?”

According to experts, yoga blocks help improve form and make the body more flexible. “Props like yoga blocks help one get into the right posture without compromising on the body alignment/structure. They also make the process smoother without any injury concerns,” Ira Trivedi, a yoga trainer, told indianexpress.com.

What more? Blocks help you add more variety to your routine and try out variations.

She added that everyone, from a beginner to a seasoned practitioner, can exercise with blocks for extra stability and strength. The support helps the practitioner to transition and do difficult postures and movements with ease.

