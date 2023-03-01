scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

‘I push myself to do things never thought I could even attempt’: Divyanka Tripathi pens note on happiness, self love

"Self love is the key, fear of judgement isn't," said Divyanka Tripathi

divyanka tripathiDivyanka Tripathi on what self love and happiness mean to her (Source: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi‘s zest for living life to the fullest is infectious. However, it takes perseverance and patience to take everything in its stride, with a smile. This is exactly the thought that defines happiness for the actor who took to Instagram to pen an inspiring note.

“Many ask me what’s happiness. It’s about living a life with unstoppable zeal, where learning is more important than earning. I break my own barriers daily and come out with victorious smiles. I push myself to do things I never thought I could even attempt. Happiness depends on what you seek,” Tripathi captioned a video montage of her yoga journey.

In the same breath, she added that while the action is the key, perfection isn’t. “Self-love is the key, fear of judgment isn’t,” she wrote.

In the video, she can be seen attempting poses like Chakrasana, and full split, and working on her form with the help of yoga blocks.

This is, however, not the first time the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor opened up about self love.

Also Read |‘Nobody knows you better than you’: Chhavi Mittal pens a powerful note on self-love

Previously, too, Tripathi shared a glimpse of stretching with the help of yoga blocks.

“It’s never about perfection… its only about stretching your limits. On that note, stretch your Sunday happiness to its max!”

In another post, she wrote, “Do I really beam with happiness while stretching?”

According to experts, yoga blocks help improve form and make the body more flexible. “Props like yoga blocks help one get into the right posture without compromising on the body alignment/structure. They also make the process smoother without any injury concerns,” Ira Trivedi, a yoga trainer, told indianexpress.com.

What more? Blocks help you add more variety to your routine and try out variations.

Advertisement
Also Read |Sameera Reddy’s post on self-love and positivity is winning the internet; take a look

She added that everyone, from a beginner to a seasoned practitioner, can exercise with blocks for extra stability and strength. The support helps the practitioner to transition and do difficult postures and movements with ease.

Also Read
king charles, princess diana, prince william
Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Pri...
Decoding the 'deeper meaning' behind things that may 'trigger' you
Sunday zodiac
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety
Karma Sutra: How we choose to suffer is karma in itself

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Discrepancies in tax collection: Surat municipal commissioner issues showcause notice to 11 surveyors

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

‘The Treasury of Tranquility’: The colourful aspects of nature on canvas showcased
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close