scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’

The actor added that she has also blocked people who are "mentally ugly". "If they are nasty, I'm devilish!"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 2:10:58 pm
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya news, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya body shaming, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya body image, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya social media, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya social media troll, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya pregnancy, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya weight, indian express news"Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on social media!" said Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. (Photo: Instagram/@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the latest celebrity who has clapped back at trolls by taking a stand against body-shaming. She took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing around in her house in a carefree manner, wearing a pair of stretchy black pants, a lemon yellow spaghetti top underneath a sheer black crop-top.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the caption, the actor wrote that she is “grooving to life’s beats unabashed”. “Reading a few comments, I am compelled to write that I don’t have a flat stomach like [an] ideal woman’s image portrayed. Deal with it! Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat!”

ALSO READ |Selena Gomez on body shaming and social media trolling: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

The 37-year-old, who got married to actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016, further wrote that her “first instinct was that [she] should delete the video”, but decided against it.

“You, who want people to look a certain way, change your mindset! I’m not even obese and few [people] make ugly comments. How harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues!” she lashed out.

ALSO READ |‘We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype’: Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be

Divyanka continued, “Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on social media! First this video was about dancing freely… now it’s about living freely unabashedly.”

She added that she has also blocked people who are “mentally ugly”. “If they are nasty, I’m devilish!”

Many female celebrities have been body-shamed in the past, with comments ranging from their weight to their look and even complexion. Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta smartly replied to a social media troll who said she “looked bad”.

Masaba posted a screenshot of the comment which read, “You look so bad… It’s an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry.” She posted her reply in an Instagram story, writing: “That’s cute. Let’s be clear, being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that’s just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your bullshit wouldn’t get past it even if you tried).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted':...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained

How do we know when a recession has begun?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
Not just javelin, Neeraj Chopra impresses with his fashion, too
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement