Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is the latest celebrity who has clapped back at trolls by taking a stand against body-shaming. She took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing around in her house in a carefree manner, wearing a pair of stretchy black pants, a lemon yellow spaghetti top underneath a sheer black crop-top.
In the caption, the actor wrote that she is “grooving to life’s beats unabashed”. “Reading a few comments, I am compelled to write that I don’t have a flat stomach like [an] ideal woman’s image portrayed. Deal with it! Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat!”
The 37-year-old, who got married to actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016, further wrote that her “first instinct was that [she] should delete the video”, but decided against it.
“You, who want people to look a certain way, change your mindset! I’m not even obese and few [people] make ugly comments. How harsh you must be with those who actually have body weight issues!” she lashed out.
Divyanka continued, “Shame on the idiots who have no sensitivity and sensibility on social media! First this video was about dancing freely… now it’s about living freely unabashedly.”
She added that she has also blocked people who are “mentally ugly”. “If they are nasty, I’m devilish!”
Many female celebrities have been body-shamed in the past, with comments ranging from their weight to their look and even complexion. Recently, fashion designer Masaba Gupta smartly replied to a social media troll who said she “looked bad”.
Masaba posted a screenshot of the comment which read, “You look so bad… It’s an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry.” She posted her reply in an Instagram story, writing: “That’s cute. Let’s be clear, being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that’s just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your bullshit wouldn’t get past it even if you tried).”
