‘Don’t we all promote brotherhood?’ asks Divya Dutta who did voice-over for Tanishq ad

Amid row over the controversial Tanishq advertisement, Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the now-withdrawn commercial, reacted in its support on Twitter.

Responding to a Twitter user’s comment, she wrote, “But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! (We were told about unity in diversity in our childhood. There are so many ads like this but nobody commented on them…but each to his own!”

In an earlier tweet, she also expressed disappointment about the advertisement being taken off air. “It is sad it’s taken off air. I loved it,” she wrote.

The jewellery brand’s ad as part of its ‘Ekatvam’ campaign, celebrating “the coming together of people” irked some people who claimed it promoted ‘love jihad’. Celebs like Kangana Ranaut argued that the ad also promoted ‘sexism’. Others, including celebs like Richa Chadha and Chetan Bhagat, however, appreciated the ad for conveying the message of communal harmony and the confluence of different traditions and cultures.

The Tanishq ad was finally withdrawn. “We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” the jewellery brand wrote in a statement.

