Miss Diva Universe Divita Rai pens heartfelt note for ‘queen’ Harnaaz Sandhu: ‘It takes a lot of courage to…’

Karnataka’s Divita Rai, who will now be competing for Miss Universe after recently being crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022, recently took to Instagram to share a series of endearing pictures with Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu.

In the caption, Divita expressed her admiration and immense appreciation for Sandhu. “I’ve been a great admirer of your strength Harnaaz and I was fortunate to see a small glimpse of it last year,” she started out saying.

Divita also highlighted the role Harnaaz played in inspiring her to pursue the Miss Universe pageant.

“It takes a lot of courage as is to put yourself through the pageant system but to own your truth, fight for your dreams the way you have and carve out your own path has been so inspirational,” she wrote.

She also thanked Harnaaz for her “grace” and “humility.” She wrote, “Thank you for showing all of us what true beauty and confidence looks like.”

Expressing her unconditional support for the reigning Miss Universe, she concluded, “Lead the way, queen! Cheering you on with whatever next you aim to conquer. Your sister, fan, and cheerleader.”

