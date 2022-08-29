scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Meet Divita Rai, the 23-year-old who has been crowned Miss Diva 2022

With her dream to make education accessible to all, Divita Rai's motto in life is, "To not fear change, embrace life, and live each moment to its fullest"

Miss Diva 2022Divita Rai was crowned Miss Diva 2022. (Source: Divita Rai/ Instagram)

Divita Rai was crowned LIVA Miss Diva 2022 on August 28 at the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant held at the Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi, in Mumbai. The model, who hails from Karnataka, was crowned by Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.

Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2022, while Ojasvi Sharma won LIVA Miss Popular Choice 2022.

In a heartwarming video posted by the official page of Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu was seen kissing the crown before presenting it to Rai, after which, the two walked the stage wearing gorgeous gowns from the shelves of designer Gavin Miguel.

While Harnaaz donned a wine-red gown featuring sequin and tassel work, Divita opted for a fuchsia pink gown with halter neck, and cutouts at the torso.

In another official video, Rai said: “It feels crazy. I, finally, have this [crown] on my head. It is unbelievable, I really have no words. It’s crazy.”

Rai, 23, who will represent the country in Miss Universe 2022, was born in Mangalore but has stayed in various parts of the country owing to her father’s transferrable job. An architect and model by profession, she has done her schooling from National Public School, Bangalore, post which she went to the Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai. The model has a keen interest in activities like badminton, basketball, painting, reading and listening to music, as per the official website.

Rai, who calls her parents her inspiration in life, aims to make education accessible to all. According to the official website, her life motto is: “To not fear change, embrace life, and live each moment to its fullest.”

The model calls herself  “adaptive as someone who has changed six schools, lived and travelled across several cities within the country. I have adapted myself to every situation and tried to create value out of every opportunity, ” she said.

