Fans praise Disha Patani ‘for showing stretch marks are normal’

Social media filters and airbrushed pictures often present an unrealistic idea of beauty — one without any flaws and blemishes. Breaking this common stereotype is actor Disha Patani who showed how stretch marks are normal with her new picture. On Wednesday, she took to social media to share a new photo in which she can be seen wearing a leopard-print bikini. However, what caught everyone’s attention were the stretch marks visible on her body – a pleasant change from seemingly ‘perfect’ pictures often found online.

Take a look at her post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Reacting to her mirror selfie, a fan wrote, “Who else observed stretch marks?”. Another said, “Disha also has stretch marks! Now I can live peacefully.”

I appreciate you for not hiding the stretchmarks — daniel alves  (@PaviPernandez) February 22, 2023

Thanking Disha “for showing stretch marks are normal”, a user commented: “I was always worried about stretch marks.. and wow look at u..”

I used to feel bad about them but now thanks to you, I really feel good…. Thank you DP ! 👍🙂 @DishPatani — AK (@AadarshKhaytoo) February 22, 2023

This is not the first time an actor has proudly embraced her stretch marks on social media. Earlier, Sameera Reddy had opened up about the same while talking to Tweak India. “All my life I have been worried about my arms. I have a massive issue because I have lots of stretch marks. I never wore sleeveless dresses, and when you saw me at events and at fashion shows, I used to have a body kit just to cover it up with makeup,” she said.

She continued: “Social media has allowed me to be… it is such a relief. If somebody has an opinion of you, it is their opinion, their judgment. Why are you taking it? Why are you giving that power to them? It is your power.”

Sameera, who is quite vocal about her personal struggles, added, “If you have a problem with me, you don’t think I am good enough, you don’t think I am successful enough, you think I am fat, you think I am not a great mother — that’s your issue, not mine.”

Earlier in a post, she shared that there was a time when she used to “fear” stretch marks but now she calls them her “tiger stripes”. “I used to fear you, hate you, be embarrassed by you but the day I embraced you, wore you as my armour and loved you as my tiger stripes…I felt more powerful than ever,” she wrote alongside a picture.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!