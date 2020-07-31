Disha Patani: I love my cheat days, when I can eat anything without regrets

Disha Patani shares that her most prized possession is the first car that she bought after the release of her first film. “It marks one of the most important milestones in my life, she says. (Photo: PR handout) Disha Patani shares that her most prized possession is the first car that she bought after the release of her first film. “It marks one of the most important milestones in my life, she says. (Photo: PR handout)

Disha Patani is known for her glamorous on and off-screen persona, as a fitness enthusiast and also someone who has her hair and makeup game on point. But ask her about her go-to look and the Malang actor says it’s any outfit that makes her feel comfortable and confident. In an email interaction with indianexpress.com, the Bollywood diva talks about her personal style, diet, fitness routine and what her cheat days look like.

Excerpts:

You are known for your glamorous red carpet looks. But you seem to be at equal ease in Indian wear, and also athleisure for your airport looks. How will you describe your personal style?

I like wearing athleisure. It’s my go-to look because it’s very comfortable. I also enjoy dresses and skirts. I’m open to experimenting when it comes to outfits as long as it’s comfortable to wear. I prefer clothes that are plain and simple with minimalistic work.

What do you consider the biggest fashion faux pas and is there anything you love experimenting with? Also, tell us about your fashion dos and don’ts.

For me, the biggest fashion faux pas would be anything that one isn’t comfortable wearing. That’s a complete no for me. As far as the dos are concerned, we should all be open to experimenting as long as it makes us feel confident.

At the end of the day, how good we look has more to do with how good we feel. Hence, fashion that is in line with that thought is what I opt for.

In addition to fashion goals, your fans also look up to you for fitness. What does being fit mean to you?

Fitness is very important for our health and well-being, more specifically, the ability to perform aspects of sports and daily activities.

Tell us a little about your workout routine.

I do cardio in the morning, as I have a treadmill at home, so making the most of it, followed by weight training in the evening. I have some weights at home, to perform some form of weight training exercises.

ALSO READ | Soft pink eyes to glowing skin: Disha Patani can ace any makeup look

You are the newest celebrity ambassador of a watch and lifestyle company; are you someone who wears a watch on a regular basis? What is your preferred style?

Yes, I am thrilled to be a part of the Fossil family, among the top fashion brands in the watch category in India, and one that reflects youthful aspirations. I wear a watch regularly, I love watches. And, I usually go for anything that is sporty and comfortable but Fossil is spoiling me with their timeless modern-vintage designs. My watch collection ranges from sporty to traditional watches, from automatic to mechanical watches and then, smartwatches. I absolutely love the Hybrid HR and Gen5 from Fossil – they help me keep a track of my day-to-day activities and achieve my fitness goals.

From being a utilitarian product to now being a fashion accessory – watches have come a long way. What do you have to say about the changing perception?

I completely agree with that! Watches today are not being worn just to tell time, they are a wholesome wrist accessory. They blend fashion with technology that enables the users to stay connected with their dear ones and carry out all their important activities through the day. Watches also hold very different sentimental values to consumers in India, as we are a very celebratory country – we celebrate all our big occasions and festivals with a lot of zest. So watches definitely become a huge part of these celebrations and the many attires we adorn.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani has many fashion tricks up her sleeve; here’s proof

Can you give us a peek into your hair and skincare routine? Can you share a beauty secret?

For my skincare, I used to be dependent on a lot of homemade remedies. But I recently discovered that I have rosacea and am sensitive to a lot of products. Hence, I avoid experimenting and prefer to use the creams/face wash that my dermatologist suggested. For hair, I do try putting aloe vera gels and oils.

When it comes to diet, do you also follow a strict diet chart? Do you have cheat days?

My everyday diet is well-balanced with proteins, moderate carbs and lots of vitamins. I usually include fresh fruits, vegetables, brown rice, pulses and eggs in my regular meals. Whenever I feel like snacking, I mostly rely on almonds and peanuts.

I love my cheat days. And honestly, depending on my work and workout schedule, once a week, I eat everything that I possibly can without any regrets.

ALSO READ | Super-fit Disha Patani nails a difficult back flip; watch video

How has your lockdown experience been so far? What has been your biggest learning?

This lockdown period has been a time of creative enlightenment and getting comfortable in one’s own company. Another very important lesson has been how to use all this time that I have, productively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd