‘Food for the skin and soul’: Dipannita Sharma shares 2-in-1 avocado hack

December 30, 2021 8:00:05 pm
Our skin needs double protection and care in winter owing to the extremely dry conditions. While regular application of creams and mositurisers can help to an extent, it is necessary to apply soothing face masks for healthy, radiant skin.
Actor and model Dipannita Sharma shared a skincare face mask hack with an avocado. But, not just that, she also made use of the avocado for a tasty recipe!
“Here’s the thing about skincare…it isn’t a ‘makeover’! It’s sort of a diligent process over many years. Slow, steady and you need to take care of your skin even if you have genetically good skin. So here is my super basic avocado-coconut oil mask for the winter. The point was to feed the skin,” she said.
Ingredients
Avocado
Coconut oil
Method
*Cut open an avocado
*Scrape the inside part of one half of the avocado
*Mash the mixture.
*Mix with coconut oil
How long to keep it for?
Apply and keep the face mask for 30 minutes, and then wash using room temperature water.
“Food for the skin and soul. Nothing better than this for winter,” she said.
Meanwhile, with the other half, she made a toast!
Avocado toast
Ingredients
Toast
Salt
Chilli flakes
Pepper
Method
*Scrape the other half of the avocado.
*Mash the mixture.
*Add salt, chilli flakes, and pepper to the mixture.
*Spread over a toast.
*Enjoy
