‘Dinner and dancing’, and other details from Harry and Meghan’s private wedding reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making news of late; their recently-released Netflix documentary that offers an intimate glimpse of their life together — both prior to and post their exit from the royal family — is being watched globally, and many viewers are throwing in their thoughts on social media about what they feel about the docuseries.

Nonetheless, it is an eye-opener, which is heavy at times and at other times, it is interspersed with cutesy details from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life from when they started courting each other to later when they got married and expanded their family. The Sussexes are now parents to two children: three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet-Diana.

As a teaser, they released an unseen clip of their first dance from their wedding reception that took place on the same day in May 2018; it was an intimate celebration that was not televised, unlike the more formal wedding at St George’s Chapel in the UK.

The clip, which is a part of the final three episodes, shows Harry and Meghan discussing the moment and reminiscing about the song they chose for the occasion. We can see photos of the couple spinning around on the dance floor, looking more relaxed and casual, with the song ‘Land Of 1,000 Dances‘ by Wilson Pickett playing in the background.

Harry & Meghan reminisce about their whirlwind first dance as husband and wife.

Volume I: Now Streaming

Looking back on it, Meghan said, “I just really wanted the music to be fun.” She went on to sing a few lines while Harry humoured her. “It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great,” the duchess said. In the clip, the couple also danced with their guests, including Sir Elton John and ‘Suits‘ actor Abigail Spencer.

Another interesting detail that has emerged from the Netflix show is their wedding invite. Previously-unseen, footage from the series showed a machine printing formal invites for the ceremony at Windsor Castle.

It showed white cards stamped with the then-Prince Charles’ ‘Prince of Wales’ emblem. It read, “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, K.G. K.J., requests the pleasure of the company of [blank lines] at the marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales with Ms Meghan Markle.”

According to a People report, wedding guests were asked to wear a “dress uniform, morning coat or lounge suit” or “day dress with hat”.

This was succeeded by a more modern invite for the evening celebration. “Please join us for dinner and dancing to celebrate our wedding,” the card with floral edges read. The party is believed to have started at 7.30 pm at Frogmore House. The couple signed off with their nicknames: “Love, Haz & Meg xx”.

