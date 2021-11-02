Dimple Kapadia reveals hair care secrets, favourite look and more

Dimple Kapadia recently spilled some details about her voluminous hair, from tackling frizzy hair to the power of salt and pepper.

In an interview with Vogue, the 64-year-old said she always wore her hair long. Having started working at the age of 13, she never really got the time to experiment with hairstyles. “I remember I rebelled and cut it short once but it looked awful – you can see it in Janbaaz. When I turned 40, I gave short hair another try, in New York at a very chic French salon, and ended up looking like a bakri! My hair clearly has a mind of its own and refuses to do anything I want it to!” she was quoted as saying.

Dimple recalled how she had to oil her hair and tie is into two braids with side parting, back in school. Sharing how oil benefitted her, she said, “The habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I’ve had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny.”

The Tenet actor also talked about how she once used beer as a conditioner during a film shooting, to tackle frizz. “I was in London…Then I flew back to Mumbai to shoot for Sagar. Suddenly the heat and humidity caused my hair to frizz and I had a tough time figuring out how to take care of it! But beer is a great conditioner. I remember for ‘Tera Naam Liya’ with Jackie Shroff in Ram Lakhan, I’d used beer as a conditioner. The song was a hit, but it was my hair that ended up being talked about incessantly!”

Dimple, who calls herself “a gypsy at heart” said that she loved sporting “unusual” hair colours. Her “favourite hair look” is from 2016 when she got blue streaks, she revealed. “I love blues, and aqua and teal shades and I’m definitely doing that again.”

At the same time, the Bobby actor is proud of her natural greys. “I loved showing off my natural hair and I think every woman should be able to sport them with confidence. If you’re going grey, just add the right highlights to enhance them and wear them with pride,” she further said.

