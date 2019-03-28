Diljit Dosanjh unveils his wax statue, the first turbaned figure at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Delhi

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is the latest celebrity to have his wax statue at the famous Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi. The pop sensation unveiled his statue on March 28 amidst a huge crowd. His statue remains special since it is the first turbaned wax figure at the museum. The singer looked dapper in a black suit.

Advertising

“I am excited to share the spotlight with such renowned artistes from India and abroad. I am thankful to the entire team at Madame Tussauds for their efforts and dedication for making a real-life figure of me, bringing me a little closer to my fans. I invite all my fans to visit Madame Tussauds Delhi and celebrate this incredible piece of art,” the singer said.

“As a young trendsetter and talented artist with a huge fan following, Diljit was an obvious choice for us. He is the first turbaned figure to be featured at Madame Tussauds. The entire journey from sitting session till the creation of his final figure has been very special for us. The earlier cancellation of the unveiling in keeping with the national sentiments has doubled the craze among his fans who are eager to meet him.” Mr Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director at Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd said.