What is the difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin?

While it is important to have an interest in skincare, not a lot of people pay attention to their skin’s texture. With winter approaching, the skin is bound to feel dry and stretchy. As such, the skincare routine has to change, but for that one has to understand the type of skin.

There is a bit of confusion around dry skin and dehydrated skin. The terms are often used interchangeably, too. But Glow & Green founder Ruchita Acharya says dry skin is the type and you are born with. It happens because the skin lacks sebum (oil) generation genetically, leading to wrinkled, tight, dull, and flaky skin all over your body, not just the face. “When you apply any sort of oil, serum, or moisturiser, your skin absorbs the product right away, no matter how the weather is,” she says.

According to Acharya, dehydrated skin is one type of condition which lacks moisture/water content. “Dehydrated skin can be sensitive sometimes. It may face breakouts, especially during winter times, because you are using the wrong ingredients and omitting moisturiser.”

How to treat dry and dehydrated skin during the winter months?

Acharya shares some simple tips. Read on.

Tip 1: Use pinch test to determine skin hydration/dry skin

The three-second pinch test is a popular way to identify whether your skin is dehydrated or dry. Pinch the skin on your finger and watch how long it will take to come back in a normal state. If it takes time, then your skin is dehydrated. If you see wrinkled, tight, and irritated skin at the corner of your pinch then, your skin is dry.

Tip 2: Do not change skincare or body care routine drastically

Listen to the skin condition and health first and then change one or two products at a time. If you have dehydrated skin, your skin can be prone to sensitivity.

Tip 3: Focus on all-over skincare, not just face

When it comes to skincare, generally, people focus on the face only. But you wear your skin everywhere – hands, body, lips, under eyes. And you face cold weather impact everywhere in your skin, so why not think holistically.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!