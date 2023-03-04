Dietary tips for brides-to-be to look and feel their best on wedding day

Every girl wants to look her best on her wedding. While most brides-to-be focus on their looks and get into a rigorous skincare routine, eating well is also equally important. Also, as the wedding day approaches, girls get anxious about several things which can easily be handled with the inclusion of certain foods that make you feel healthy.

“You simply cannot look good and feel great unless your body is properly nourished and gets adequate exercise,” said Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, in her latest Instagram post.

She also added that for some women, the last few months leading up to “the big day” can be the most stressful as they work extra hard at this stage to get in shape and look their best. And this stress makes many to-be brides either overeat or follow fad diets to lose weight.

The expert shared a few simple diet tips for the bride-to-be. Have a look.

Also Read | Prepping for your wedding day? Include these in your diet for a radiant bridal glow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)

*Eat frequent and smaller meals: Doing so will help reduce blood sugar levels caused by stress. Besides, it is a good strategy to manage your weight. Include at least 5-8 servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet.

*Have vegetable juice: Drink at least 2 glasses of vegetable juice made from tomatoes, spinach, bottle gourd (dudhi), mint, and coriander. This help to detoxify your body and eliminate body odour.

Also Read | Glow on your wedding day with these simple diet tips

*Include protein: The expert suggested adding at least 40-45 gms of protein to your diet such as fish, egg white, and dairy products.

Advertisement

*Orange juice: Freshly squeezed orange juice is great for your skin and hair, and also provides easy-to-digest condensed nutrients to your body. “Drink it only when you are not overweight,” she added.

*Avoid refined foods: Stay away from foods made with maida or refined flour such as rumali roti, naan, noodles, etc. as they make the body retain water, thus making you feel bloated.

*If you have acne, follow a low-fat diet with no more than 4-5 teaspoons (per day) of oil in your food.

Advertisement

*Drink coconut water: Have it at least twice a week as it is good for your skin and digestive system, and also works wonders for your hair.

*Increase your water intake to at least 2-3 litres a day.

*Ensure that your diet has sufficient calcium.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!