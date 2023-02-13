Skincare alert: Why people with acne must consume a low-glycemic index diet

According to the National Library of Medicine, acne is estimated to affect 9.4 percent of the global population, making it the eighth most prevalent disease worldwide. Adult acne is often also referred to as hormonal acne which, as the name suggests, happens due to our hormones along with other factors like bacteria, genes, stress levels, and skin cell abnormalities. While the condition can be treated with medication, our lifestyle also plays an important role in preventing and reducing the symptoms; and this includes our diet. Studies show that changing specific dietary habits can significantly improve acne.

According to Dr Trupti D Agarwal, Consultant Dermatologist, Trichologist and Aesthetic Dermatologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, those with acne should limit dairy and sugar consumption, owing to the high glycemic index of these foods. As such, to keep acne in control, one must have a low-glycemic index (GI) diet. High-GI foods like soda, white bread, sugary cereal, ice cream, candy, and fruit juices can exacerbate acne by causing dramatic fluctuations in blood sugar levels. “Sugar also degrades collagen and elastin, the proteins that give skin contour, structure, and firmness. Sugar alternatives like stevia, organic honey, dates, and jaggery are natural sweeteners that won’t harm the skin,” she told indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | Acne is common but not normal, says expert

The expert further explained that sugary foods raise insulin levels, a hormone responsible for bringing sugar out of the blood and into the cells, so it can be used for energy. This also stimulates the release of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which increases hyperkeratinisation and excess sebum production — which can further worsen acne. “Some studies suggest that a low Gi, high-protein diet can show significant improvement in acne,” she added.

Milk and other dairy products worsen acne. (Source: Freepik) Milk and other dairy products worsen acne. (Source: Freepik)

Additionally, it is important to avoid milk and dairy products, also known to promote insulin secretion and the production of hormones such as IGF-1, known to be a major cause of acne. Similarly, research indicates that eating whey protein, which is milk-derived, is linked with acne development. Dairy products may also contribute to inflammation in the body, which leads to clogged pores. It also elevates male hormones like androgens and testosterone. However, there are several substitutes to dairy to maintain skin health such as almond milk which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, soy milk, coconut milk and oat milk.

Moreover, eating nutritious and anti-inflammatory food is one of the best ways to treat acne naturally. Since inflammation causes acne, opting for foods that reduce it is essential. One can choose omega-3 fatty acids including flaxseeds, chia seeds, fish, walnuts and tofu. Moreover, having green leafy vegetables and low G.I fruits like orange, apple, berries and grapefruit to reduce inflammation associated with acne. These foods provide important nutrients like vitamin C which are good for the skin. In all, high processed and refined foods should be replaced with whole foods to treat your acne.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!