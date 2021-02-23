‘Didn’t care if people saw me as fat or thin’: Sara Ali Khan

What makes Sara Ali Khan relatable? Is it her cool and funny social media posts? Or the fact that she openly talks about her struggles, mostly with weight and health? Four films old, Khan has a massive fan-base already, and her likability factor comes from the fact that she is almost frank in all of her interviews.

In her recent interview with Elle India, therefore, the actor gave readers a glimpse of her personal space and what goes on inside her mind. “I’ve never looked at myself as a celebrity. In fact, I do not like the word ‘star’. This elevation of people in my profession to a non-human status is not something I relate to,” she was quoted as saying.

Talking about what makes her relatable, the first-born child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh said she was “a large girl while growing up”. “So somehow I developed a sense of self that has nothing to do with the way I looked and how I was perceived. I was happy within; I didn’t care if people saw me as fat or thin. I never measured myself like that. I am truly a simple, desi girl at heart. Maybe that’s what people relate with.”

She went on to say that neither does she like spending a lot of money, nor is she brand conscious at all. “I am happy in my salwar kameez from Sarojini Nagar and jhutis, than in brands that cost more than my monthly income.”

Among other things, the 25-year-old actor also said that she is “lucky enough to do things” that she truly enjoys. “I love studying, I love acting and I love dancing. So, any amount of hard work is never really hard work.”

Pandemic learning

While last year was tough for everyone, for the actor, it was a year of learning. “One of the first things that the pandemic taught me is that ultimately the things you need to bring a smile to your face are much less. You don’t need a certain number of brands and films and covers. It’s those little things — sitting with your mother for a good cup of coffee or eating dal chawal. So, the first thing I’ve learnt is gratitude, lots of it. The second thing is to simply stop,” she said in the interview.

The actor also appreciated her brother Ibrahim, and said that he is “the smarter one”. “It doesn’t seem like it, but he is… He is the one with more perception and I take his opinion on a lot of things. He is a guy of few words and his words matter a lot, and he matters a lot.”

