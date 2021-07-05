Didi Contractor, champion of low-waste buildings, is no more

Delia Contractor, lovingly called Didi, was an artist, designer and self-taught architect. For over three decades, she promoted the need to live and build in sync with nature, follow sustainable skills and value traditional wisdom. With over 15 homes and numerous public projects in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, designed by her, Didi’s name was synonymous with low-waste buildings. She passed away on July 5, due to age-related ailments. She was 91.

Didi was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2019, the highest civilian honour recognising the contribution of women in their respective fields. Many young architects in the country have been mentored and primed by Didi. Through her own life, she showed what it meant to live sustainably – in the way she recycled materials in her own home in Sidhbari (Himachal Pradesh), the clothes she wore, the food she ate and the buildings she designed.

Her friend, Bengaluru-based architect Chitra Vishwanath, recalls, “I had called her to Bangalore for an event in 2010. She insisted she would stay in our house rather than a five-star hotel. She championed the hands-on kind of architecture, where she privileged the handmade, local labour and skills. For younger architects, it’s a lesson in knowing how you can build simply, and how you can work with vernacular materials and better it. She revolutionised the use of mud, taking care of every contemporary need in a home, with more light and air. At the Dharmalaya Institute in Bir, she helmed many training workshops on sustainable building and living.”

Raised in Germany and the US, Didi made India her home in 1951, when she married the late Narayan Ramji Contractor. Her early days in India were spent in Mumbai, painting and raising her children. Through her husband’s friend, Maharana Bhagwant Singh Mewar, the Maharana of Udaipur, she had the opportunity to decorate the Lake Palace Hotel in 1961. Her interactions with social reformer and cultural aesthete Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay gave her impetus to pursue new learnings in traditional Indian crafts, which led to other interior projects, where she designed textiles, furnishings and furniture.

Having grown up with parents who had been engaged in the influential Bauhaus movement, Didi’s predilection for rural life brought her to Andretta in Kangra in the ’80s, where she observed and learnt the nuances of local construction with sun-dried mud bricks, bamboo and slate. Her designs thus evolved out of her ethical, ecological and aesthetic values. Architect and urban designer KT Ravindran says, “Didi’s designs don’t come from a romantic notion of nature or vernacular buildings, but from a value base that knew what was good for the world. She was able to explore the quintessential behaviour of mud, bamboo and slate and convert it into a new idiom in her buildings. She used very innovative techniques, mixing and matching technologies, using local skills and adding her own, and inventing along the way. She was very aware of her theoretical and philosophical base – the conceptual frame on which her work stood.”

Having known her for over 35 years as a friend and fellow practitioner, Ravindran recalls his first memories with Didi in Andretta, when she was designing solar cookers out of mud and glass for the local people in the valley. “We were neighbours in Andretta. From the very first time we met, we hit it off very well, because we deeply shared a similar kind of world view. She lived a frugal life, and it has become the foundation of her work,” he says.

Her engagement with adobe (mud brick) led her to design a community clinic for a friend using local materials, adding her own ingredients to traditional techniques. She was already in her 60s then. There was always room for experiments, from using rice husk and pine in the mud plaster for insulation to using waste car tyres to fill up berms. Her own home in Sidhbari is a testimony to these innovations. While concrete was a default choice for many in the hills, Didi showed how mud could stand the test of time, be it absorbing radiation, as a good insulator, or even be earthquake resistant.

Pinaki Roy, a member of the Forum for Responsible Buildings (FRB), remembers the 2014 workshop he had organised in Sambhaavnaa Institute of Public Policy and Politics in Palampur, which Didi had designed for public interest lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The four-day conference on sustainable buildings, anchored by Didi, had over 30 participants from different fields, including architects, designers, masons, contractors and perma-culture experts. Many of them today are part of FRB. Roy recalls her lament over the loss of Gandhian values in people’s lives and how the Indian landscape had changed.

“Didi’s life is a reminder for young professionals that you don’t need to rush into your practice, you can dig your heels, go slow, do good work and be happy,” says Vishwananth.