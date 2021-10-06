Dermatologist shares some lesser-known facts about dark circles

From irregular sleeping habits and increased screen time to diet and lifestyle — dark circles can develop because of a lot of reasons. They instantly make your face look dull and fatigued. But, it’s never too late to bid goodbye to these unwanted guests — and all you need to do is make some simple lifestyle changes.

However, before you begin treating them, you must know about some lesser-known facts about dark circles. Dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal, recently, shared some unknown facts about dark circles, that would help you treat them better.

“The skin around the eye area is the most delicate and the first area to show signs of fatigue and ageing,” she wrote as she went on to share certain facts and figures about dark circles. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐫. 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐢 | Dermatologist (@dr_madhuriagarwal)

Here are some unknown facts about dark circles, as shared by the dermatologist.

Fact 1: Dr Agarwal highlighted the similarities between the eye area and ones clothes. “The best way to think of your eye area is like silk, while your face is like cotton and your body like denim. You never wash all three garments the same, well you shouldn’t anyway,” she said.

ALSO READ | Are those tiny black dots on your nose really blackheads?

Fact 2: The dermatologist added that allergies can cause dark circles and are thus, sometimes called ‘allergic shiners’. “Dark circles can indicate kidney/adrenal imbalance, such as high-stress levels and lack of sleep.”

Fact 3: She also shared that smoking and alcohol consumption can also lead to dark circles. She said, “Drinking alcohol can cause blood vessels to dilate under the eyes, making dark circles look more prominent. Alcohol can also negatively impact sleep, which also exacerbates the appearance of dark circles.”

“Smoking damages the skin and leads to premature ageing. Similar to age-related dark circles, less collagen production can lead to dark circles under the eyes,” she added.

Fact 4: Milia are the little white hard spots around your eyes, believed to be formed due to underdeveloped or immature sebaceous glands. “They are small keratin filled cysts. These little cysts get trapped under the skin that can be extracted by a sterile lance by a dermatologist,” she said.

Fact 5: She advised against constant eye rubbing. “Periorbital melanosis or dark circles often appear if you have a habit of rubbing your eyes frequently. The skin around the eyes is very delicate. Constant rubbing of the eyes seems innocuous but breaks fine blood vessels under the eye and causes hemosiderin deposition thereby leading to pigmentation. It is important to avoid this habit or urge,” the dermatologist said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!