Did you know these flowers are great for the skin?

There will hardly be anyone who will not have a fondness for flowers. Besides their great fragrance and beautiful colours, flowers are also great for skincare, but not a lot of people are aware of this. In lockdown, however, people are looking for more natural ways to take care of their skin and make it look healthy and glowing. If you are interested in learning about quick DIYs involving some easily available flowers, here is what you need to know.

Rose face mask

Rose is considered to be the go-to flower for everything related to skincare. It has some amazing effects on the skin, and your DIY skincare recipe must include rose petals. You can use this flower to make a face mask, because it is believed to have soothing effects on the skin. It is capable of taking away your stress and making you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Also, this face pack is great for acne-prone skin type, too.

For this, you will need some rose petals, one teaspoon of honey, two teaspoons of rose water and at least one teaspoon of yogurt. Grind the petals until they become powdery. To this, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well until it becomes an even paste. This paste can be applied on the skin and the neck region and left to dry for 20-30 minutes. Once done, you can wash it off with cold water and notice the clear difference.

Hibiscus moisturizer for the face

Just like rose, hibiscus flower, too, can do wonders for your skin. In fact, it is believed to make a great moisturizer. There are some natural acids present in the flower, which can clean it and make it glow from inside out. It can also prevent the breakout of acne.

For this, you will need some dried petals of the hibiscus flower, two tablespoons of any essential oil, preferably almond, a little bit of aloe vera gel, and some saffron or kesar. Begin by grinding the petals and adding the almond oil to it. Once done, transfer the contents on to a microwave bowl and heat it for 2 minutes. Then, you can sieve the mixture and add some aloe vera gel and saffron to it. Mix them all together, until you get a smooth face pack, which you can then apply on the face. Since it is a moisturizer, you can apply it on the hands and legs, too. Feel the difference with regular use.

So, which DIY will you be trying today?

