Hair care: Did you know these facts about dandruff?

Dandruff is a very common scalp disorder that affects majority of the population, at one point or another. It is a condition in which small pieces of dry skin flake off the scalp. While it is not contagious, it can be difficult to treat as dandruff doesn’t go away easily.

Dandruff often results in itchy scalp and skin flakes on your scalp, hair, eyebrows and shoulders. Various factors like age, weather, stress levels, medical conditions, hair products, allergic reactions among others can increase the risk of developing dandruff. The internet is flooded with varied pieces of information and remedies for dandruff, making it difficult to know the correct facts.

As such, dermatologist Dr Madhuri Agarwal recently shared a post explaining some unknown facts about dandruff.

“Getting rid of dandruff is not a one-time activity. You have to do the right things to keep things cool on top of your head, and inside it, too!” she wrote.

She shared the following facts about dandruff.

*Dandruff is simply your skin cells flaking off

“That’s right. We all shed skin (and scalp cells) all the time. More than 30,000 per minute! Dandruff is caused when the rate of skin being shed increases way beyond this and it starts to show as flakes,” Dr Agarwal wrote.

*Can you use styling products if you have dandruff?

The dermatologist wrote, “If you are battling a dandruff flare, you might think that you should steer clear from adding any styling products to your hair or scalp. And in general, it is a good idea to investigate the products you are using to make sure they aren’t irritating.”

However, she added, “But that doesn’t mean you can’t use any styling products ever. As long as you are washing your hair regularly (ideally, daily) to prevent buildup, then you can go ahead and keep styling your hair with the products you enjoy”.

*Your scalp has more sebaceous glands than anywhere else on the body

“Since your scalp has the most sebaceous glands, you have to manage your production of sebum to manage and prevent dandruff,” she explained.

*Most of the time, dandruff doesn’t cause hair loss on its own

Dr Agarwal wrote, “However, itching your scalp, which is a common behaviour for people with dandruff, can affect your hair follicles and cause your hair to shed.”

