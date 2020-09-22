Did you know that your sleep posture can determine the health of your skin?

From premature wrinkles to pimple breakout, find out how your sleeping position plays a determining factor. (Source: Pixabay)

When it comes to your skin, you have to be mindful of a lot many things, especially if you notice a sudden acne breakout or dullness. Not many people are aware, but how you sleep at night, your posture, etc., makes a lot of difference when it comes to your skin. From premature wrinkles to pimple breakout, find out how your sleeping position plays a determining factor.

* For people who sleep on a pillow, sleeping on their back is considered to be a better sleeping position than sleeping sideways, or on the stomach. This is so because when you do the latter, your face is pushed deeper into the pillow, and if the pillow case/pillow cover has not been washed for a while, it may contain some dirt and bacteria which can cause mayhem on your face. You can prevent this from happening by either changing your preferred sleeping posture, or by washing the pillow case on a regular basis.

* As mentioned earlier, some people enjoy sleeping on the stomach. This must be avoided if you do not want your face to get clogged. It is known that at night, the skin cells get repaired and as such, the skin need to breathe. This position forces the face against the pillow, and staying that way for a good seven or eight hours is a big no-no. It can also lead to wrinkles and lines.

* Sleeping on the back is believed to be the ideal position. It does not apply any kind of pressure on the face, the skin gets to breathe and repair itself, and since there is no external pressure, there are no possibilities for fine lines or wrinkles on the face. In fact, in the long run, it can make your face smoother. Additionally, it makes sure there is no face contact with the pillow case — clean or unclean — and hence, no zits either.

While it may seem like a difficult habit to break — and one that cannot be done overnight — it is not impossible, and must be done for the sake of your skin.

