Did you know that sugar can be used for these essential life hacks?

There are many things that you can do with sugar, life hacks if you may, that can save you a lot of time and effort. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) There are many things that you can do with sugar, life hacks if you may, that can save you a lot of time and effort. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

That too much intake of sugar is detrimental for health, has been stressed enough. There are many substitutes available that promise to be healthier alternatives. Even health experts suggest that you cut down on your sugar intake so you can lead a healthy life. But, does that leave sugar totally redundant and obsolete? Well, no. There are many other things that you can do with it, life hacks if you may, that can save you a lot of time and effort. These everyday activities are pretty simple, too. And all you have to do is understand what they are. Read on.

* Did you know that a few crystals of sugar can help with the pain that comes with the burning of tongue? Say you have taken a sip of hot coffee and now the searing pain is unbearable. So what do you do? Just put a little bit of sugar in your mouth and watch the pain ease out in no time.

ALSO READ | Your toothpaste is good for a lot more than just your teeth

* You know when you sit on the grass wearing a light-coloured garment, it leaves a green stain that is difficult to wash away? Well, now you can get these stains off in a jiffy. Just make a paste with warm water and add some sugar, and then apply it on the stain. Let it stick and say for at least one hour, after which you can wash it normally. The stain will disappear.

* So what if you cannot eat it, you can still use sugar for skincare. Wondering how? Just mix a little bit of it with a few drops of olive oil, or even coconut oil, and then apply it on the face as a scrub. It will unclog the pores, help with the acne breakout and give your skin a renewed glow, too.

* Makeup enthusiasts will vouch for the fact that sugar makes lipstick stay longer. After your lipstick application, dab a little bit of sugar on the lips, let it sit for a while and then gently take it off with your fingers. This little trick always works!

* And of course, if you want your lips to feel soft and supple, you can make a natural scrub using sugar. Just take some coconut and mint oil, and add the sugar crystals to make a paste, which you can then apply on the lips to make them look less chapped and more lively.

ALSO READ | Cactus for skincare? Here’s what you need to know

* For those who have a sweet tooth, and want to savour their cakes and cookies over a period of time, just add a few cubes of sugar when you are storing them in the fridge, so as to extend their life and make them taste as delicious as before.

* And finally, you can also use sugar to stop the blood from flowing out, by applying it on the wound. It has some antiseptic properties, and can even act as a mild disinfectant.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd