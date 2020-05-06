Did you know about these other uses of rose water?

Try these interesting hacks using rose water today! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Try these interesting hacks using rose water today! (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody knows what rose water is, and that it is amazing for the skin. Mostly, it is used as a beauty product and a go-to ingredient for skincare. But beyond the basic beauty regime, there are many other interesting uses of the product, and if you have it at home, you must absolutely know what these uses are.

* If you have a sunburn, instead of looking for expensive creams use some rose water on your skin. In fact, this process is pretty simple. Just put a ball of cotton in rose water and then dab it gently on the affected area.

* In summers, the face becomes oilier than usual for many people, and they become reluctant to apply cream on their face. If the consistency bothers you, you can dilute it a bit by adding some rose water. It can work wonders. It will keep the skin both moisturised and hydrated.

* You may not know this, but rose water is good for the hair, too. In fact, to test it, you can add a little bit to your shampoo, especially if you have rough hair. When you wash your hair with this shampoo, it will become smooth and glossy.

* Everyone knows that rose water smells good. You can, therefore, consider it as a natural deodorant, especially in the summer months. You can sprinkle some on your clothes before you step out. While it may not last that long, it will certainly give you a feeling of freshness. And needless to say, you can even bathe in it.

* You must apply a little bit of rose water before you apply a face cream or a lotion, as it is believed to stay on the skin longer, and keep it more hydrated. This is a must-need in summer when you want the skin to feel cool and comfortable.

