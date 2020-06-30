Did you know about these other interesting uses of coconut oil?

Mostly, people associate coconut and its oil with cooking and hair care, and some even use it for enhancing the beauty of the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Mostly, people associate coconut and its oil with cooking and hair care, and some even use it for enhancing the beauty of the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Coconut oil is a household staple, especially in India. In fact, it is difficult to imagine not having to use the oil on a regular basis. Mostly, people associate its usage with cooking and hair care, and some even use it for enhancing the beauty of the skin. But, there are many interesting uses and purposes of the oil, and you only need to know about it. Listed below are some unique life hacks; find out.

* Did you know that coconut oil can be used as an aftershave lotion? While some women use it after they have shaved their legs and arms, in an effort to moisturise the skin and treat any minor cuts and bruises, men can do the same after they have shaved their beard. If you suddenly realise there is no aftershave lotion in the house, worry not. Just rub a little bit of coconut oil on your face to make the skin feel smooth and glossy.

* The oil can be used to make a healthy, natural and home-made toothpaste. You can mix the oil with baking soda and a little bit of peppermint oil, too, to make the perfect toothpaste at home. It will keep your teeth and gums healthy.

* Given that is a great moisturiser, you can even use it to treat cuts and dryness in the paws of your pet. After all, they deserve to experience the goodness of the oil, too. Just massage the oil on their paws on a daily basis.

* If you want to add a shine to your old wooden furniture, you can do that as well, by rubbing coconut oil on the surface, and using a clean cotton cloth to gently wipe it clean. Your wooden furniture will begin to look new in no time.

* The oil has natural healing qualities. As such, you can use it to treat minor bug bites or mosquito bites. Just apply the oil on the skin to reduce the itchiness and the redness. Do it every time you feel uncomfortable, and you will notice that your skin will benefit greatly from it.

* You can also use it to remove makeup. Just wash your face with water, and then dab your face with a cotton pad soaked in cotton oil to gently remove your makeup before bed. It is a clean and effective process.

* You can also clean your makeup brushes using coconut oil. Just add a little bit of coconut oil to warm water, and soak the brushes overnight. In the morning they will look brand new.

