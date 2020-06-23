Did you know about these interesting life hacks involving a bar of soap?

Did you know about these interesting home hacks involving a bar of soap? Find out. (Source: Pixabay) Did you know about these interesting home hacks involving a bar of soap? Find out. (Source: Pixabay)

Everybody thinks a soap bar is only important for bathing purposes. But, in the course of its short life, it can do a lot more than just keep you clean. If you are wondering what these other uses are, and how they become essential life hacks, here is what you need to know; read on.

* If you are experiencing zipper problems — which is very common — just run a bar of soap along the zipper line for it to glide over smoothly. It can be your bag, or your jacket, or a favourite dress of yours. Every time it happens, just run the soap bar on the chain and your problem will disappear in a second.

* The next thing that a bar of soap can help you with is, lessening the odour emanating from shoes. Some people’s feet sweat a lot, making their shoes smell foul. But if you leave the bar inside the shoes, it can save you a lot of embarrassment for when you decide to wear them.

* In lockdown, most people had been working from home, and even with the lifting of some restrictions, they continue it. As such, their work clothes sit inside the cupboard unused. But, there is a way that they can feel fresh, and smell good even if you have not washed or worn them in a long time. One way is to put a new bar of soap inside a pouch, and keep it stacked with your clothes. It will give a fresh feel to them, while making them smell good all the time.

* If you have broken a piece of glasses, instead of searching the area for little shattered pieces, just run a bar of wet soap, so that it picks up all the little pieces. After you are done, throw it away, obviously. It will save you a lot of time and effort, and also keep you safe.

* With summer here, and monsoon around the corner, mosquito bites and itchiness will be on the rise. And, you can take care of it by using soap. Just dab a wet bar on the area where you feel the itchiness, and watch it soothe your skin and take away the redness in no time.

* Squeaky hinges give many people the spooks! But now, you may be able to take care of this problem and rest easy at night. Just rub a dry bar on the hinges and check if they make the sounds. If they do, rub some more soap on them. Soon, they will stop making the eerie sounds.

