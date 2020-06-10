Do you know about these hair and skincare benefits of jaggery?

If you are not a fan of anything extra and elaborate, here is some good news: jaggery or gud, is your one-stop-shop for everything related to good skin and healthy hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you are not a fan of anything extra and elaborate, here is some good news: jaggery or gud, is your one-stop-shop for everything related to good skin and healthy hair. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

In lockdown, people seem to have discovered many secret ingredients for skin and hair care, which they would never have thought of earlier. And it is good, because natural and home remedies are always preferred over cosmetic solutions, because the former is considered to be more long-lasting, and result-producing.

If you are not a fan of anything extra and elaborate, and are only looking for one or two kitchen ingredients, here is some good news: jaggery or gud, is your one-stop-shop for everything related to good skin and healthy hair. Here is what you need to know.

It is believed that jaggery is packed with anti-oxidants and many different nutrients that can fight free radicals, and solve the problem of premature aging. People consider it to be good for digestion, too, which is why it is consumed after dinner, as something sweet. It is a healthier substitute for sugar, which is why it is included in tea to sweeten it. But, not a lot of people are aware that jaggery is good for hair and the skin, too. By reducing the wrinkles of the skin, it can make it look flawless, and give it a natural glow. It can reduce acne and pimples, too, and make the hair appear effortlessly silky and shiny.

For skincare

Here is how you can use it for skincare; the process is simple. Just mix two teaspoons of honey with one teaspoon of lemon juice and two teaspoons of crushed jaggery and make a paste. Make sure the paste is even because you will not want it to drip when you apply on the face. Massage gently for 10 minutes and then wash it off with cold water to notice the visible glow.

If you want to work on your acne and remove them, just take some jaggery powder, and to it add some lemon juice and a little bit of water to make a perfect paste. Apply this paste on the affected area, and store the rest of it away. Use it every day if you want to see the results.

For hair care

As mentioned earlier, jaggery can give your hair a natural shine and silkiness. In order to make this hair mask, just take two tablespoons of multani clay, two tablespoons of jaggery powder, and a little bit of yogurt to make the perfect paste. Massage it directly on the scalp in gentle, round motions and leave it on for some time, before you wash it off with regular water and a mild shampoo. Do this every week if you want to feel the difference.

