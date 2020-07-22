Do you know about these dos and don’ts of using face wipes?

While they are mostly used on the face, there are many things you ought to know so you can use face wipes effectively. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) While they are mostly used on the face, there are many things you ought to know so you can use face wipes effectively. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Face wipes are skincare essentials. Nowadays, you cannot even think of stepping out anywhere without carrying a pack in your bag. Be it any season, these wipes come handy any time, anywhere. While they are mostly used on the face, there are many things you ought to know so you can use them effectively. Here are some simple dos and don’ts that can help you.

* Not just the face, the wipes can act as replacements for perfumes and deodorants, too. In the summer months, people tend to sweat a lot, especially when they have been outdoors for long periods of time. And if you are not carrying a bottle of perfume with you, you can always use these wipes to quickly use on the armpits and the neck area, to remove the sweat and feel fresh.

* Many people use these wipes to remove the makeup, but in fact they shouldn’t. For face wipes are different from makeup removal wipes, and you can find them both in the market. If you are trying to remove eye makeup, which takes time and a lot of effort, look for wipes that are supposed to do the task, as opposed to using the simple face wipes.

* And if you are using face wipes for removing makeup, don’t just stop at that. If you think that you can only use the wipes and then call it a day, stop, because then you will be doing a great disservice to your skin. You must always complete your skincare routine with a mild face wash and a moisturizer even after you have cleaned your face using the wipes.

* For those who have sensitive or acne-prone skin, using face wipes can help. Wipe your face gently with one when you have worked out or done any physical activity, so it can absorb the sweat. These wipes can open up clogged pores, and prevent acne breakout. Do not forget to take a shower and clean yourself anyway.

