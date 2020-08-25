Did you know about these beauty hacks involving sea salt?

The salt has anti-inflammation properties which can protect your skin from infections. You can combine it with honey to give your face a generous dose of natural goodness. (Source: Pixabay)

Most people get intimidated by elaborate beauty treatments. Some others feel immensely lazy to try anything at home. Which is why they look for simple beauty hacks that involve one or two ingredients only. This time, we discuss the beauty benefits of the humble sea salt. Did you know it is packed with properties that can serve your hair and skin like nothing else?

The benefits

The natural sea salt is believed to be rich in minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium. It is also used as a gentle exfoliator for your skin — so you can use to remove dead skin cells, blackheads, dry pimple scabs, etc.

When you use it for exfoliation, the salt cleanses the skin of impurities, removes tanning, prevents further breakout of acne, and reduces inflammation of the skin. Most houses have it at home already, but in case the sea salt is not present in your kitchen, you may as well order it online, or get it from the nearest store.

The beauty hacks

* Are you suffering from the problem of dandruff? Dandruff is common these days, and it can additionally lead to other problems like hair loss, breakage, loss of shine, rough texture, etc. The idea is to eliminate the dandruff from the root before going for any additional treatment. The natural sea salt can be used to take care of the flaky salt. Just like the face, your scalp needs natural exfoliation, too, from time to time, and sea salt can take care of it. Just make a partition, and massage the salt on the scalp. Make sure your fingers are a bit damp, otherwise the crystals will just fall off. Gently massage and cover all the areas. Once done, wash your hair with a mild shampoo, and don’t forget to condition it.

* Just like the scalp, the sea salt can be used to make a natural exfoliation mask for the face. As mentioned earlier, the salt has anti-inflammation properties that can protect your skin from infections. You can combine it with honey to give your face a generous dose of natural goodness. Mix two teaspoons of sea salt with three teaspoons of honey. Make sure the paste is smooth and consistent. Wash your face first and then apply it gently on the neck, too, to exfoliate it, remove the impurities, and soothe the skin.

* Besides hair and skin, the salt can also be used to boost your dental hygiene. In fact, you can use it to whiten your teeth before a special occasion. Sea salt can be paired with baking soda, which is another mild teeth whitening and cleaning ingredient. Mix half a teaspoon of finely-crushed sea salt with one teaspoon of baking soda. Take your toothbrush and then apply a lit bit of the paste on it, just like how you do with regular toothpaste. While your teeth will become white almost instantly, it is best to do this once in a blue moon only, and not every day.

Which beauty hack did you like the best, and which one would you like to try this week?

