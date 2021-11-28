Did you know about these amazing benefits of kewra water?

Kewra water, also known as kewda or keora water, is an extract that is distilled from pandanus flowers. It has a sweet, perfumed and pleasant odour similar to rose water. It is broadly used as an aroma enhancing and flavouring agent in cooking. But, did you know there’s more to kewra water than its flavouring and aromatic properties?

“The water has many more advantages than other scent-adding products. Its demand has increased for the past few years,” nutritionist Lovneet Batra said.

The nutritionist shared a few important benefits of using kewra water.

*Bestowed with ample anti-inflammatory agents, kewra water is a fantastic product to combat acne, dry skin, peeling in psoriasis, eczema and rosacea, which causes incessant pain, itching and scarring on the skin.

*By inducing sweating, it controls body temperature effectively.

*Its botanical scent gives a quieting impact and helps in mental unwinding.

*Kewra water may be used as a cardiotonic which leads to improved blood flow to all tissues of the body. It regulates the heartbeat and recovers the contraction of the heart muscle.

“Get your hands on Kewra water and avail its benefits,” she concluded.

