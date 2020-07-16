Did you know about these uses for cotton balls?

Did you know that cotton balls can act as substitute for your perfume bottle? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know that cotton balls can act as substitute for your perfume bottle? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is important to know about some quick hacks and tricks to make life simpler. There are many interesting things that you can do at home with everyday objects. These life hacks save you a lot of time and resources. Today, we discuss about some interesting uses of cotton balls.

* Did you know that cotton balls can act as substitute for your perfume bottle? In case you are stepping out and do not want to carry a bottle with you, just pour a few drops into a few cotton balls, and then put them in a zip pouch. Whenever you think you need a touch-up, just dab the cotton on the neck and under-arm, and you are good to go.

* In the same way, you can make any corner of your house smell blissfully serene. Just soak a few cotton balls in an essential oil of your choice, and place them in a bowl in a particular corner. You can also add a few drops of vanilla extract on the cotton ball and place it in your cupboard for your clothes to smell great all the time.

* Just like your perfume, you can also pack your makeup and carry it with you in a cotton ball. Wipe your favourite bronzer, blush, etc., on a cotton ball and put in a zip bag. Take it out whenever you think you need a touch-up.

* Cotton balls can also protect your feet from blisters. Place it in any area where you think your feet rub the most against the footwear. This will prevent blisters and even corns from coming up, or protect a particularly vulnerable portion of the skin.

* When you are storing your jewellery, or carrying it somewhere, give it the much-needed protection and cushion of cotton balls. This way, it will keep it from breaking.

* Also, you can extend the life of rubber gloves and stop them from ripping, by storing some cotton balls near the finger tips. This way the holes won’t come up soon.

* If you have spotted an ink stain on your shirt, remove it by soaking a cotton ball in alcohol solution and then applying it gently on the affected area.

