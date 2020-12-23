Did William and Kate flout ‘rule of six’ while out with family for Christmas event?

Royal sources have clarified the two families had arrived separately, and had no intention of touring together as one big unit. (Source: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

The UK government has reinforced some rules to keep people safe right now, as a new variant of coronavirus has been detected in the country. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, however, have been accused of flouting one such rule, when they were photographed touring a public attraction at Sandringham recently.

According to a report in The Independent, the couple was out with their three children, at the same time as Prince Edward — Earl of Wessex — and his family. While William and Kate toured Luminate, a Christmas-themed woodland walk at the Queen’s Norfolk residence, Sunday, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Prince Edward was also photographed at the event with wife Sophie, and children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Later some photographs obtained by The Daily Mail showed them walking around the public attraction together.

The Independent report states Norfolk is currently under ‘tier 2 rules’, which means a maximum of six people only can socialise together outdoors. The government guidelines state: “You can see friends and family you do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) outdoors, in a group of no more than six. This limit of six includes children of any age.” If one is caught flouting this rule, they may incur heavy fines, too.

Royal sources, however, have clarified that the two families had arrived there separately, and had no intention of touring together as one big unit. “The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public. They arrived and departed in their own family groups. As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail.”

Earlier this month, Princess Beatrice was spotted dining at a London restaurant with her husband Edoardo Mozzi and a group of people from other households. She was accused of flouting lockdown restrictions in the city.

