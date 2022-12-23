Are diabetics more prone to hair fall?

Hair loss is a common and persistent problem across all genders, ages, and geographies. But, did you know that some people are more likely to experience hair fall as compared to others? According to experts, those with diabetes — a metabolic condition leading to increased blood sugar levels — are prone to more hair fall than usual. “Hair loss is one of the many symptoms and health problems that diabetes can bring on,” Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said.

“When the hair reaches the end of its life cycle, it starts to fall out. The same hair follicle will normally produce new hair to replace the old one. But occasionally, new hair might not grow — and this may become evident if there are significant patches of scalp where new hair is not growing,” she said, adding that factors such as stress, hormones, excessive blood sugar and medical disorders like diabetes might influence hair growth.

Agreeing, Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, Senior Director, BLK-Max Centre for Diabetes, Thyroid, Obesity and Endocrinology, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi said that the active growing phase of hair lasts for two years or more. “During this phase, hair grows 1 centimetre (cm) each month. After a transition period, hair goes into a resting phase. This lasts for up to 4 months. After this phase, some resting hair falls out.”

People with diabetes may have lower than recommended levels of biotin (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) People with diabetes may have lower than recommended levels of biotin (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Diabetes, however, can interrupt this process as it slows down hair growth. “Having diabetes can also cause you to lose more hair than usual. People with type 1 diabetes are more likely to have alopecia areata, a condition in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles, leading to the loss of patches of hair on the head and even other parts of the body like the arms and legs,” Dr Jhingan said, adding that when the blood vessels get damaged, “your body can’t properly transport oxygen and nutrients to your hair follicles, which can damage the hair growth cycle.”

ALSO READ | Debina Bonnerjee opens up about postpartum hairfall; expert shares how to tackle it

Dr Manira Dhasmana, Associate Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, Dehradun said that insulin resistance is directly related to hair fall even in non-diabetics. “In diabetes, endothelial cell damage leads to vascular impairment affecting multiple factors like linear hair growth, percentage of anagen bulbs and delayed time for hair growth after teloptosis,” he said.

What can be done?

Experts suggested frequently monitoring blood sugar levels, taking prescribed medications, eating a balanced diet with a low glycemic index, and engaging in regular exercise to prevent hair loss.

People with diabetes may have lower than recommended levels of biotin, Dr Jhingan said, adding that biotin, also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H, is naturally found in foods such as peanuts, almonds, sweet potatoes, eggs, onions and oats.

Advertisement

“There’s some evidence that biotin supplementation may slow hair loss in people with biotin deficiencies. The recommended adequate intake for adults is 25 to 35 micrograms (mcg) per day, but supplements typically contain much higher amounts. Consult your doctor for the dosage,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!