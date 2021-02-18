‘We said no to kanyadaan and bidaai’: Dia Mirza shares details of wedding ceremony

Dia Mirza’s wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi was all about breaking stereotypes — whether it was getting it solemnised by a woman priest, hosting a ‘natural’ wedding at her own apartment building garden, or saying no to the customs of kanyadaan and bidaai.

Sharing details about the arrangements, Dia wrote on Instagram, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony!”

The UNEP Goodwill Ambassador revealed, “We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.”

The newlywed also opened up on how she got Sheela Atta to officiate the wedding. “I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us.”

Dia also shared how her friend Ananya went through “several hours of training” to learn about the scriptures to be able to assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas.

“It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman’s soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new,” Dia expressed.

The Thappad actor added: “As Charles Bukowski said, ‘there is no lie in their fire.’ So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman’s heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment. Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?”