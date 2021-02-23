Makeup artist shares video of Dia Mirza getting ready on her wedding day; here’s how to get the bridal look

It has been over a week since Dia Mirza’s magical wedding, but we are still not over it. And our curiosity keeps increasing as newer pictures and videos keep popping up on social media.

Among the many other things about her wedding — whether was the sustainable decor, getting it solemnised by a woman priest, hosting it at her own apartment building garden, or saying no to the customs of kanyadaan and bidaai — we also loved how she kept it extremely simple with her outfit, hair and makeup.

And now, hair and makeup artist Shraddha Mishra has shared a video of the actor along with a heartfelt post. “One in a billion ✨✨ @diamirzaofficial Thank you for trusting me on your big day. You are very special to me. I love you forever and ever. Wish you a lifetime of happiness ⭐️”

If you are someone who loves the vibe of a minimal bridal look, we’ve got you covered. Below, we share how to get the Thappad actor’s wedding makeup look.

*Begin with a moisturised base; opt for a moisturiser with sunscreen in it (especially, if you have a day wedding). Then apply a glowing primer which will blur out any pores and also give your face an ‘illuminated-from-within look’.

*Diya’s base makeup is almost skin-like, which means it is extremely light. For this, apply a cushion foundation or a sheer-coverage variant using a damp beauty blender.

*Once done, set certain parts — like the under eyes and corner of your lips — with setting powder so that the makeup doesn’t crease. Take a peach-toned blush and apply it on the hollow of the cheeks to add a flush of colour and also a contoured effect.

*You can also apply a cool-toned bronzer on the top points of the face. Next, focus on the eyes — apply a light golden eyeshadow that does not have chunky glitter particles.

*But, first, define the crease of the eyes using the same bronzer and then, using your fingers, apply it on the eyelid very lightly.

*Next, carve out a soft winged eyeliner using a basic matte eyeliner. Complete the look with a few coats of mascara and top it off with a peach-toned lipstick and a glowing golden lip topper.

*Spritz some setting spray so that the makeup does not move at all.

