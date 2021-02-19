Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi send beautiful gift to Kareena Kapoor Khan; find out here

Newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi surprised Kareena Kapoor with an eco-friendly gift. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram, diamirzaofficial/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan received a wonderful gift from Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, ahead of her delivery.

The actor, who is likely to deliver her second baby soon, shared a video of the gift in an Instagram story — a plant in a blue pot.

“Congratulations beautiful Dia and Vaibhav,” Kareena captioned the video. Take a look:

Dia Mirza is an environmental activist. In fact, at her wedding with Rekhi, held on February 15, the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador ensured the venue was plastic-free and waste-free and had minimal biodegradable decor.

“We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony…,” the newlywed had shared in an Instagram post.

Breaking the stereotype of a grand celebrity wedding, Dia chose her own apartment building garden for the festivities. Her wedding was officiated by Sheela Atta, a female priest, who was a gift from a close friend.