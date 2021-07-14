Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi name their baby boy ‘Avyaan’; astrologer explains its meaning

Dia Mirza welcomed her baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14 this year; the mother announced the news today in an Instagram post.

“Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU,” the 39-year-old shared alongside a glimpse of her baby.

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage,” she wrote.

What does ‘Avyaan’ mean?

The name ‘Avyaan’ is also one of the names of Lord Ganesha, signifying being born with “a lot of luck,” Kashish Parashar, astrologer, numerologist and palm reader, tells indianexpress.com.

Explaining the significance of the birth date and name, Parashar says, “The baby is born on 14th, which means he is ruled by the number 5. And the total of his name comes to be 1/19. Such people are very strong-minded, fearless and have a lot of self-confidence. They are also likely to be dominating.”

The baby will be his father’s favourite, adds the astrologer. “He will also be very generous and loved by everybody. He will be a very intelligent child and a person. So, when he grows up, he is likely to be a very influential person.”