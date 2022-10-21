‘My child has always been my priority; privileged that I can make choices centred around him’: Dia Mirza

Actor-producer Dia Mirza, who is best known for her roles in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, and Thappad, is not only a powerful actor, but also a staunch supporter of sustainability. Not only does she swear by homegrown brands, she has also adopted an environment-friendly lifestyle that has led to her latest venture: taking on as the brand ambassador of Greendigo, a brand manufacturing homegrown, organic cotton apparel for babies.

The 39-year-old, who welcomed her first child — a son — with husband Vaibhav Rekhi last year, talked about her experiences of being a mother, balancing motherhood and work, and the need for sustainability in all areas in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com. Edited excerpts below.

How would you describe your first pregnancy?

It is the most humbling, gratifying, enlightening, and extremely joyful experience. I’ve always wanted to be a mother and I don’t think I could have ever fully understood what this feeling is until Samaira and Avyaan came into my life. But it’s the best thing that could have happened to me.

Would you call your journey to motherhood a challenging one?

While it’s been the most beautiful experience of my life, it had its own set of challenges. I had surgery done in my fifth month which caused some complications. Thereafter, my baby was born a few weeks early and hence had to be put in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive care). I couldn’t hold him for the first 2.5 months. However, today, when I look at my son who turned a year old, I can only see the happy moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Have you ever experienced ‘mom guilt’?

Like every working mother, I too felt the mom’s guilt. It definitely is tough and it hurts. When I was away to film a movie that I just completed I couldn’t take my child with me as we were filming in high altitudes. It was painstaking to be away from him for that time. However, I knew he was well taken care of by my mom and my husband.

The only way to deal with it is to ride the wave of the pangs of physical pain that you feel being separated from your child or just crying when you’re doing a video call with your husband after you’ve seen your child. I guess everyone has their own way of dealing with it. But it is so important for children to be raised in an environment where they appreciate, respect, and understand that both their parents are going to seek a life that gives them the opportunity to live to their full potential.

Advertisement

Why do you think sustainability is important when it comes to fashion?

We need to recognise that the fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters of the planet and, thus, sustainability in fashion is essential. Therefore, identifying brands that pay fair wages to people who are making the clothes, understanding the quality of textiles they make, knowing whether they are upcycling or not, understanding the values of the brand and knowing how healthy the garment is for the planet are a few pointers that we need keep in mind before we buy any form of clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Since maternity fashion has become a thing now, how can we exercise sustainability there?

I think an important rule of thumb with maternity fashion and baby clothing is to be open to the idea of hand-me-downs as both– baby and maternity clothing are time bound and after a point will be discarded. So accepting hand-me-downs from a friend who has just delivered is a great practice to promote sustainability.

Advertisement

When it comes to baby clothing, what should be kept in mind?

Kids outgrow their wardrobes every 60-70 days. Though most parents try to give these clothes away, it’s still a wasteful exercise to keep buying new clothes. As I mentioned before, practicing hands-down clothing is a great option. A lot of the stuff that Avyaan uses has come from another friend of mine who had a baby much earlier than I did, and she had saved a lot of her stuff– all-natural and sustainable.

How have you adopted a sustainable approach in home décor?

I am an outdoor person and that reflects in my home through the number of plants, open spaces, and large windows I have at my house. Apart from the natural light all these things also add a positive vibe to the house and equally nurture productivity.

As a working mother, how do you think a woman can find a balance between motherhood and work?

Advertisement

I’m trying to find that balance every day. I feel it is important for a woman to be able to continue expanding, learning, and discovering the full potential of her own being. In doing so we set an example for our children right from the start that while we are parents — their primary caretakers­ ­– we are also individuals that have responsibilities and work which we must make time for as well.

So I was working during my pregnancy period and I resumed work within two months of my son’s birth after which I finished filming two feature films. However, my child has always been my priority and I’m privileged that I can make choices that are centred around him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Would you like to share any tips or learnings for all new mothers?

Advertisement

It’s so important to know what you’re putting on your baby’s skin, the kind of products you’re using to bathe them and give them all kinds of nourishment and nutrition. So I think as a new mother, invest the time and space to truly read the fine print on everything that you are purchasing for your baby and always choose the most natural option available.

One golden piece of advice about pregnancy and motherhood you wish you had known before?

Advertisement

Everybody has their own way of doing it, and everyone wants to tell you how to be a parent but I’ve realised that the best way to be a good parent is to do things your way. It’s good to take advice from those who come from a place of experience but every choice related to your child should be your own.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!