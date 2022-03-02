‘Samaira is my baby just as Avyaan is; so grateful to her for making me her own’: Dia Mirza on motherhood, sustainability, and more

She dons many hats — that of an actor, nature lover, producer, Goodwill Ambassador UNEP — but ask Dia Mirza to pick a role, and she promptly says, “I am just a human, making my time here on Earth kind, empathetic and sincere.”

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

But she gets excited as we talk about her newest role, that of a mother, which she describes as the “most precious, most powerful experience of love and care”. The Thappad star adds how ever woman has her won special way of being a mother, but following one’s heart is paramount. In a similar vein, she also talks about her relationship with Samaira Rekhi, living a sustainable life, her wedding celebrations, and Avyaan Azaad who, she says, “truly enjoys interacting with nature”. Excerpts below:

ALSO READ | Healthy living: Dia Mirza shares what she starts and ends her day with

Congratulations for the new chapter in your life — motherhood. How would you describe the journey?

Thank you so much! I have long awaited this journey! Motherhood is the most precious, most powerful experience of love and care. I feel like having a child creates a cellular shift, heightening the understanding of the wonders of life and creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

You recently said that ‘it wasn’t easy going through the trauma of an extremely premature delivery’; what kept you going at such a trying time?

It was extremely challenging dealing with the uncertainty and unpredictability of how our child would respond to the medical interventions. But we trusted our doctors and believe with all our hearts that all would be well. What kept me going was the support of my partner, our family and friends. We prayed, we meditated, we went with the flow. Our son gave us incredible strength with his grace and determination to overcome the extraordinary circumstances of his birth and subsequent medical complications.

Many people advise many things to new mothers, what has been your biggest learning?

That every mother has her own way of being a mother. It’s important to follow our own intuition and heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Like his mother, Avyaan Azaad enjoys the company of flora and fauna — his adorable video is proof. How do you both usually spend time bonding?

We spend time bonding when I massage and bathe him, when he’s doing his tummy time on the mat, when I play peek a boo or with one of his toys with him, when I read to him or walk with him and show him birds, flowers and trees. He squeals with joy and truly enjoys interacting with nature! You should see how he gurgles and laughs when I show him images of wild animals!

You also have been acing quite a few social media trends with Samaira Rekhi, how would you describe your relationship with her?

Samaira is my baby just as Avyaan is. She is at an age where we can dance, play act, share secrets, and do many activities together. I am so grateful to her for giving me a place in her heart and making me her own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Your wedding was also a beautiful affair that smashed patriarchy by having it solemnised by a women priest and also saying no to bidaai and kanyadaan. What inspired you to make these decisions?

I was inspired to make these choices by my best friend who’s wedding was also solemnised by the same women priest and my grandfather refused to perform kanyadaan for all his daughters. So it really was my grandfather who challenged the norm and ensured my Mother and I learnt the importance of questioning rituals that are seeped in patriarchy.

You are an actor, producer, mother, wife, nature and animal lover, goodwill ambassador — but how would you describe Dia Mirza?

I am just a human making my time here on Earth kind, empathetic and sincere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The pandemic has made everyone re-think their lifestyles, diets and so much more. How have you coped up with the same?

I had already started making big changes in my lifestyle before the pandemic. But what the pandemic taught was the value of minimalism and conscious consumerism.

You have always been a big advocate of sustainable living. Can you tell us about the small yet essential sustainable changes you have adopted in your daily life/home?

– I always share a simple list of 7 changes each of us can adopt in order to start leading a more sustainable lifestyle. 7 choices just like the 7 colours of the rainbow:

1) Eat a mostly plant-based diet

2) Refuse all single use plastics

3) Eat locally grown and seasonal fruits and vegetables

4) Use energy efficient appliances and technology. Switch to LED bulbs from CFLs.

5) Take short baths (the length of one song 🙂 )

6) Manage waste at home. Segregate and compost

7) Consume consciously (clothes, cleaning supplies, toys etc) as yourself is this earth friendly? Do I really need this?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

In a similar vein, do you also believe in DIY, sustainable skincare and hair care products? Can you share some remedies you swear by?

Yes, I totally believe in DIY, sustainable skincare and haircare products. One amazing skincare hack I learnt from Malaika Arora long back was to apply a bit of any fruit I was consuming on my face!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!