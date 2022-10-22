Dhanteras 2022: Significance of buying gold, silver, and utensils on Dhanatrayodashi

Dhanteras 2022 gold, silver: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the first day of five-day festivity of Diwali. On the day of Dhantrayodashi, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the milky sea, also known as ‘samudra-manthan’.

This is the reason why Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kuber — the God of Wealth — is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. Lakshmi Puja, however, happens on ‘amavasya’, two days after Dhantrayodashi, as it is considered to be more significant.

This year, Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated on October 22, which is a Saturday.

On the day of Dhanteras, people customarily purchase gold and silver items, typically in the form of jewellery, along with some utensils. This is because, as mentioned earlier, Hindus believe that the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi, had emerged from the celestial sea during its churning. She had come out with a pot of gold, symbolising wealth.

To honour her, people invest in gold on this day, so as to be blessed with prosperity for the coming year.

Another story is that of the son of King Hima, whose horoscope had predicted he would die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. To challenge it, his wife did not let him sleep all day. She placed all her ornaments in a basket and kept them near the door at night, along with a few lamps.

She sang to keep her husband awake. When on the next day, Lord Yama, the God of Death, came to claim his life in the form of a serpent, he was dazzled by all the light emanating from the jewels. Yama could not enter the house and left the couple alone. Thus, people honour the wit of the woman in saving her husband by buying gold and silver on the day, so as to protect themselves and their loved ones.

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the auspicious Dhanteras muhurat to purchase gold is between 06.02 pm on Saturday, October 22 and 06.27 am on October 23.

